NFL draft expert named this player as Patriots’ best WR option

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick could go in a multitude of different directions with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

The most glaring need for the team right now, however, is along the offensive front. Protecting quarterback Mac Jones by improving at offensive tackle could mean the difference between a winning and losing season. But the team also needs help at cornerback and receiver.

The latter position is one the Patriots have been trying to fill for years, especially when it comes to adding a legitimate No. 1 option to scare opposing defenses.

Last year’s second-round draft pick, Tyquan Thornton, didn’t emerge in that role as a rookie. With both Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor now free agents, there’s a chance the Patriots could use their top pick on a possible game-changer at receiver. If that ends up being the case, NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah believes the team’s best option would be USC standout Jordan Addison.

If the #Patriots target a WR in the 1st round, USC's Jordan Addison would be their best option, per NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks). Also mentioned Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) February 24, 2023

Addison is a versatile playmaker with the ability to line up anywhere and make an impact right out of the gates. One of the biggest issues for Patriots receivers historically, particularly the players drafted by Belichick, is their struggles at creating separation.

That likely won’t be the case for a smooth route-runner like Addison at the next level. He would be a potential game-breaker for a Patriots offensive unit desperately in need of those kinds of players. But would Belichick prioritize receiver enough to use New England’s top pick on him?

That remains to be seen.

