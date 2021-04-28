NFL draft: Every quarterback who went No. 1 overall since 1967

It is a foregone conclusion that the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to take Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which kicks off Thursday night. They may as well put the New York Jets on the clock at this point.

Of course, it would ruin reams of mock drafts if Jacksonville didn’t go with Lawrence, although this list would still be apropos as the Jaguars have a huge need at quarterback.

The year 1967 was chosen for this list because that was the first year of the common draft between the NFL and the AFL.

Here are quarterbacks who were taken with the No. 1 overall pick and how their careers went.

1970 — QB Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

It's hard to argue with four Super Bowl wins, two Super Bowl MVPs, and an NFL MVP. When coach Chuck Noll finally settled on the Louisiana Tech product as his signal caller, the Steelers transformed into a dynasty.

1971 — QB Jim Plunkett, New England Patriots

(Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports)

Plunkett was inconsistent coming out of Stanford, and he never manifested as a dominant quarterback for the Patriots. In 1976, he began his two-season stint with the San Francisco 49ers. By 1979, he was a backup behind Ken Stabler with the Oakland Raiders, and the organization believed in him so much they traded for Dan Pastorini rather than give Plunkett a shot. When he did get his chance in 1980 due to an injury to Pastorini, Plunkett led the Raiders to a Super Bowl win and followed it up with another in 1983.

1975 — QB Steve Bartkowski, Atlanta Falcons

(George Rose/Getty Images)

Bartkowski blossomed into the Falcons' first ever franchise quarterback, and led Atlanta to a playoff berth in 1978. The former Cal product produced two Pro Bowl seasons in 1980 and 1981. However, the furthest the Falcons could make it was the NFC divisional round. Bartkowski finished up his career as a backup with the Los Angeles Rams in 1986.

1983 — QB John Elway, Baltimore Colts

Story continues

(Getty Images)

No, this is not a goof. The Colts drafted Elway with the No. 1 overall pick, but the Stanford quarterback was adamant that he did not want to play for Baltimore. As a result, the Colts traded their No. 1 overall selection to the Denver Broncos. It wouldn't be the last time the Colts were unlucky with the No. 1 overall pick.

1987 — QB Vinny Testaverde, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Getty Images)

If you needed an interception, Testaverde was your guy. The former Miami Hurricane chucked 267 in his career, good for fifth all-time. Testaverde did have moderate success in his career from 1987-2007. In 1993, he led the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs and a wild-card win over the New England Patriots. In 1998, he was the starting quarterback for the New York Jets, who made it as far as the AFC Championship Game. However, throughout his career, he was constantly supplanted by younger talent as he was seen as the short-term answer for the position.

1989 — QB Troy Aikman, Dallas Cowboys

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The Cowboys were probably going to take Aikman even if new owner Jerry Jones hadn't fired Tom Landry. After a 1-15 season wherein the rookie Aikman didn't win a game, the Cowboys stormed into the 1990s, and the former UCLA Bruin led Dallas to three Super Bowl wins with a Super Bowl MVP on his mantle. With 90 wins, Aikman was the winningest quarterback of the 1990s.

1990 — QB Jeff George

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Colts traded with the Atlanta Falcons to take the Illinois quarterback, who played high school football at Warren Central in Indianapolis. If only the storybook could have ended there. Instead, it dragged on with 14-35 record, including a 1-15 season in 1991, and a 41-46 touchdown to interception ratio. After a 2-9 record from their franchise man in 1993, the Colts actually traded George to the Falcons. George would lead the Falcons to a playoff berth in 1995, but he was gone after the 1996 season. 6-4, 218-pound quarterback played two seasons with the Oakland Raiders, was the Minnesota Vikings' starter in 1999, and finished up his career with Washington from 2000-01.

1993 — QB Drew Bledsoe

(Getty Images)

Forever remembered as the man Tom Brady replaced, Bledsoe was a decent quarterback prospect out of Washington State, and gave New England stability under center from 1993-2001. The Patriots appeared in Super Bowl XXXI, but fell short 35-21. Bledsoe was nearing the end of his tenure in New England, and there is speculation Bill Belichick would have played Brady anyway in 2001, regardless of Bledsoe's injury, as the Patriots went 5-11 in 2000 with Bledsoe starting every game. After Brady took over, Bledsoe played three seasons with the Buffalo Bills before reuniting with Bill Parcells, his first NFL coach, in Dallas from 2005-06.

1998 — QB Peyton Manning

Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport

For those keeping track, this is the third time since the common draft era the Colts have had the No. 1 overall pick and taken a quarterback, and basically Manning was their second of three who turned out to be a Hall-of-Famer. The Irsay family has been lucky.

1999 — QB Tim Couch

(AP Photo/James A. Finley, File)

The former Kentucky product was the first draft pick of the returning Cleveland Browns, and he was summarily treated as such. Couch took 166 sacks from 1999-2003 with Cleveland, including a league-leading 56 his rookie season. Couch may technically be a bust, but considering where he went, he shouldn't shoulder the entire blame.

2001 — QB Michael Vick

(Getty Images)

Vick was a true dual threat, but was known more so for his athletic scrambles and running back like shiftiness. From 2001-06, the Falcons made the playoffs twice, including an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2004. Vick's legal troubles barred him from the NFL from 2007-09. It wasn't until Jeff Lurie and the Philadelphia Eagles signed Vick that he had a shot at redemption. In 2010, Vick effectively replaced Kevin Kolb, who was Donovan McNabb's successor, as starting quarterback, a role he held with the Eagles through the 2013 season, leading them to an NFC East title in 2010. Vick battled with Geno Smith on the New York Jets in 2014, and was Ben Roethlisberger's backup in 2015 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2002 — QB David Carr

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Another case of whether the quarterback was really a bust, or he went to a bad team and got shellshocked. Carr took 76 sacks as a rookie, which means it is reasonable to presume he took 100 hits from 250-pound men on average. By the time he left Houston at the end of the 2002 season, he had been sacked 249 times, and led the league in sacks in 2002, 2004, and 2005. Carr finished his career as a fill-in for an injured Jake Delhomme in 2007, and then was Eli Manning's backup with the New York Giants from 2008-09 and again from 2011-12. Carr, an NFL Network analyst, lists himself as a Super Bowl XLVI champion.

2003 — QB Carson Palmer

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Palmer was developing as a franchise quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals until he tore his ACL in the 2005 AFC wild-card against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which may have been the Bengals' only shot to shake off their playoff misfortune. Palmer wanted out of Cincinnati so bad he "retired" in 2011 until the Oakland Raiders traded for him to help with their quarterback situation. In 2013, Palmer joined the Arizona Cardinals and had a Pro Bowl season in 2015, leading the Cardinals to the NFC Championship Game. The former USC product retired after the 2017 season.

2004 — QB Eli Manning

(Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

This is not a photo swap. The San Diego Chargers drafted Manning with their No. 1 overall pick, but he refused to play for them. As such, the Chargers traded with the New York Giants, who drafted Philip Rivers with the No. 4 overall pick. Manning went to the Giants and led them to a playoff berth in his second season, part of four consecutive postseason appearances that included a Super Bowl win at the end of the 2007 campaign. Manning's best season came in 2011 when he led the Giants to their fourth Super Bowl win in franchise history, picking up his second Super Bowl MVP in the process. Both times Manning went head-to-head with Tom Brady; he wasn't beating up on Rich Gannon or Stan Humphries in the Big Game. The rest of Manning's career was full of turnovers and losses as the Giants never won another playoff game through his last season in 2019.

2005 — QB Alex Smith

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 49ers were a dumpster fire from 2003-10 with not even a winning season to show in that span. Smith was along for the ride, but didn't have his breakout season until 2011 when he led San Francisco to a 13-3 record and a first-round bye. However, in 2012, despite starting 6-2-1, he lost the starting job when backup Colin Kaepernick took over after Smith sustained a concussion. The former Utah product lost his job, and joined the Kansas City Chiefs with new coach Andy Reid, who had been fired from the Philadelphia Eagles. The two had a rebirth in Kansas City with Smith leading the Chiefs to a playoff win during his time from 2013-17. In 2018, he appeared to be having another career resurgence with Washington, who were 6-3 heading into Week 10 against the Houston Texans. Smith broke his leg and missed the rest of the season and the entire 2019 campaign. In 2020, he filled in as a backup quarterback for Washington, posting a 5-1 record and helping them secure the NFC East.

2007 — QB JaMarcus Russell

(Getty Images)

Russell's three seasons and 7-18 record can best be summarized like this: he held out his entire rookie training camp and into Week 2 of the regular season, and his coach was Lane Kiffin. How it begins is how it goes.

2009 — QB Matthew Stafford

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford did play for a frustrating franchise, and his career had early hardship with injuries his first two seasons. However, in 2011, he proved what a capable franchise quarterback he could be with 41 touchdown passes and led the Detroit Lions to a playoff berth. The Lions could never win a postseason game with Stafford under center through the 2020 season, but he was their best shot at doing so. The Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason for quarterback Jared Goff, who will be making an appearance later.

2010 — QB Sam Bradford

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Bradford had a freak shoulder injury early in his 2009 season at Oklahoma, but he was still the hottest quarterback prospect coming out. The St. Louis Rams got a full 16 games from him his rookie season, missing the playoffs by a game. However, injuries would mar the rest of his career as 2011, 2013, and 2014 were all years ruined by missed time. In 2015, the Philadelphia Eagles traded for him, and he provided them with a 7-7 record. In 2016, he was the Minnesota Vikings' quick answer to replace Teddy Bridgewater, who sustained a gruesome knee injury near the end of preseason in practice no less. Bradford went 7-8 with Minnesota, and he gave them a 2-0 record in 2017, their last NFC Championship Game appearance. Bradford was last seen going 0-3 with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

2011 — QB Cam Newton

(Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

The Panthers realized Jimmy Clausen just wasn't going to be their replacement for Jake Delhomme, so, they drafted Newton, the national champion quarterback from Auburn. Newton was special with Carolina and did his job, leading the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2015 season, which saw Carolina going 15-1 in the process. However, the ring eluded him, and he left Carolina after the 2019 season. Newton is currently Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels' solution at quarterback in New England.

2012 — QB Andrew Luck

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Yet again, the Colts get the No. 1 overall pick, and now they are three out of four in picking a great franchise quarterback. However, Indianapolis wasted Luck as they didn't surround him with an offensive line to protect him from copious beatings in his first three seasons. By 2015, unlike the reliable Peyton Manning, who never missed a game from 1998-2010, Luck played seven games. The next season was followed up by 15 games and no playoffs. Luck missed the entire 2017 campaign, but returned in 2018 to lead the Colts to a 10-6 record and a wild-card playoff win. However, the injuries were too much for him, and news broke of his impending retirement in the middle of a preseason game in 2019.

2015 — QB Jameis Winston

(Getty Images)

It was either Winston or Marcus Mariota, who the Tennessee Titans selected with the very next pick. The former Florida State national champion could never get over the hump with the Buccaneers. Winston led the Buccaneers to a 9-7 record in 2016 with a 28-18 touchdown to interception ratio. However, his last year in Tampa Bay in 2019 was emblematic of his career as he threw for 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Winston is currently a backup quarterback with the New Orleans Saints.

2016 — QB Jared Goff

(Getty Images)

Goff struggled in his rookie season, and it did not help his cause when a fourth-rounder from the same draft class, Dak Prescott, led Dallas to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, Goff took strides in his development under coach Sean McVay, even leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2018 campaign. However, the 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots symbolized the ceiling Goff couldn't punch through, and the Rams never made it out of the divisional round of the playoffs thereafter. Now, Goff is in Detroit with rookie coach Dan Campbell.

2018 — QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Just by winning a wild-card playoff game last season, Mayfield is the greatest Cleveland Browns quarterback since Vinny Testaverde, which is like being the fastest Winnebago. Nevertheless, Mayfield's career is off to a good start, and the Browns picked up his fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

2019 — QB Kyler Murray

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine where Murray would be if then-Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O'Brien hadn't decided to trade DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 offseason. The Cardinals improved from 5-10-1 Murray's rookie year to 8-8, and he earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

2020 — QB Joe Burrow

Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bengals were a horrendous 2-7-1 when Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, damaged his PCL, and his meniscus. However, he gave them hope at quarterback. If Burrow can overcome his knee injury, the future should be bright for Cincinnati.

1

1