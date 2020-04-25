ESPN's NFL draft coverage went extremely heavy on tragedy, and everyone noticed

Ryan YoungWriter
Yahoo Sports

Throughout its coverage of the NFL draft on Thursday and Friday, ESPN highlighted several personal tragedies and extremely sad backstories of the league’s newest players.

In fact, the network seemed to do so constantly — and it didn’t take fans long to notice.

Now, it’s not like ESPN was making up or exaggerating anything. They were all legit, tragic, heartbreaking stories that are worth being told — like a player whose family battled drug addiction, another whose family was displaced by Hurricane Katrina, car accidents and more. 

It just never stopped. In many cases, the tragic story came almost immediately after the pick was announced, too.  

Once fans picked up on the trend, there were plenty of jokes to be made on social media.

