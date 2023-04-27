NFL Draft: Emmanuel Forbes to Minnesota in Connor Rogers’ final mock

Cornerback continues to be popular among the NFL draft prognosticators. The Minnesota Vikings are in a position where they need to add at least two or three cornerbacks before training camp and the NFL draft is an easy way to do so.

NBC Sports Edge’s Connor Rogers has the Vikings doing just that by sending them Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes in his final mock draft.

The Vikings have needs both up front and on the back end of their defense. While there’s been rumors they will take Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker here, I think they look to add someone who can make an impact in 2023 because the NFC North is very much up for grabs.

Forbes is an interesting prospect. He has excellent ball skills, evident by his six interceptions and three touchdowns in 2022 and Forbes pairs that with a sub-4.4 second 40-yard dash. The big issue with Forbes is that he is 166 lbs and has a very slender frame because of it.

Getting a cornerback in round one makes a ton of sense, but getting a player smaller than Cameron Dantzler from the same school would raise a lot of eyebrows.

More Mock Drafts!

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire