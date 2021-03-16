NFL Draft: Eagles now have 11 picks after getting 49ers seventh-rounder

Source confirms the #Eagles are getting the 49ers' original 2021 seventh-round pick, as @MaioccoNBCS reported. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 16, 2021

Business is booming for the Philadelphia Eagles and they’ll now have 11 picks in the 2021 draft after Marquise Goodwin reverted back to the 49ers per terms of the trade.

After getting Goodwin back, the Niners will give up a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft to the Eagles for their troubles.

The 49ers now have nine picks in the 2021 draft after they sent Goodwin to the Eagles along with the 2020 sixth-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

The Eagles landed former Auburn left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who’s now on a futures deal with the Chiefs.