NFL Draft: Eagles legend Brandon Graham to announce Philadelphia’s 2nd round picks

Brandon Graham is heading home. The Eagles star is returning to Detroit as one of 32 legends or current players who’ll introduce Day 2 and 3 picks.

The NFL announced the move on Thursday, just hours before the start of Round 1.

Brandon Graham will announce the Eagles' second-round picks (currently slated as Nos. 50 and 53) on Friday in his hometown. Of course, the Eagles could make moves. But Graham gets to go back to Detroit, have a Coney Dog (his favorite back home), and introduce Eagles fans to his… — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 25, 2024

In the NFL’s continuous effort to connect the game’s greats with the next generation of stars, NFL Legends and active players will add to the excitement of the 2024 NFL Draft by announcing various selections and participating in festivities in Detroit. Pro Football Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce, Darrell Green, Calvin Johnson, Warren Moon and Barry Sanders are among the Legends in attendance to announce selections for the NFL Draft.

Graham is set to play his 15th and final NFL season, and the native of Detroit will get to honor his current team during the draft in his hometown.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire