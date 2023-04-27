What time is the NFL Draft? Eagles, Giants, Jets mock drafts final look

With future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rogers’ move to the New York Jets sending ripples through the first round, it’s already been a memorable NFL Draft week.

And that’s before the first top college player’s had emotional embraces with family members and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, in a rite of passage that’s become must-see TV for football fans, with the intensity ramping up your favorite team is on the clock.

As each player’s stock rises or falls before their name gets called, the anticipation is palpable, the drama as good as any reality show. And fans view each name called as the potential future star their team's been searching for.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What time is the draft tonight?

The draft gets underway with the first round on Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m. at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

It continues with the second and third rounds on Friday, starting at 7 p.m., with the final four rounds to be held Saturday, beginning at noon.

How to watch the NFL Draft

TV coverage will be via NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes and there are several streaming options as well.

Who has the No. 1 pick overall?

The Carolina Panthers, via a trade with the Chicago Bears, will have the first pick overall.

When do the Eagles pick?

While the Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl appearance, they have the No. 10 pick overall thanks to a trade with New Orleans last April. They also have their own first round pick, No. 30 overall.

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the twenty-sixth overall pick to the New York Jets during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.

When do the Jets pick?

As part of their deal to acquire Rogers, the Jets swap first-round picks with the Packers, moving down from No. 13 to No. 15 overall. They also gave the Packers a second and sixth round pick this year, and a conditional second-round pick next year.

When do the Giants pick?

After going 9-7-1 and making the playoffs last season, the Giants have the 25th pick overall.

What the mock 2023 NFL Drafts say about the Eagles, Giants, Jets:

EAGLES: Would Eagles select troubled Jalen Carter? Top 5 choices for both Round 1 NFL draft picks

Story continues

GIANTS: NY Giants Mock Draft 3.0: Here are players Big Blue should pick later this month

MORE GIANTS: NFL Draft: Ranking my 10 favorite fits for NY Giants at No. 25 in the first round

AARON RODGERS IMPACT: NFL mock draft 2023: Aaron Rodgers trade shakes up first-round outlook

MORE: 5 Eagles draft takeaways: Did Howie Roseman hint 1st-round pick? Will Hurts get a Ferrari?

NFL Draft order:

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NFL Draft 2023: What do the Eagles, Giants, Jets need?