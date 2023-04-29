NFL Draft: Eagles 2023 undrafted rookie free agent tracker

The 2023 NFL draft has concluded, but the Eagles are just getting started with filling their 90-man roster for this summer’s intense training camp sessions.

Howie Roseman has been open about previous undrafted free agent classes, with several big-named stars holding second-day draft grades.

The Eagles were left with five picks in the 2022 NFL draft after two night one trades that netted A.J. Brown and the selection of Jordan Davis.

Philadelphia officially welcomed five new members to their roster with their 2022 NFL draft class, and the wealth of young talent signed to the training camp roster wasn’t reduced to just that group of players.

One week after the draft, the team announced the signings of 12 undrafted rookies ahead of the minicamp.

Four eventually found their way onto the 53-man roster at some point.

We reported last week that Philadelphia led all teams with $1.8 million spent in the previous year in post-draft contracts, and Howie Roseman annually is known as one being the biggest spenders after the draft.

Recent undrafted free agents who’ve had game action with Philadelphia include Reed Blankenship, Britain Covey, Josh Jobe, Corey Clement, Sua Opeta, Nate Herbig, Kayode Awosika, Joe Ostman, Jack Stoll, Brett Toth, Greg Ward, Marvin Wilson, T.J. Edwards, and future Hall of Famer Jason Peters, who originally signed with the Bills.

Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson



Philadelphia added a wide receiver right out of the gate.

Former Clemson WR Joseph Ngata is signing with the #Eagles, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

