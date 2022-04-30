NFL Draft: Eagles 2022 undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but the Eagles are just getting started with filling their 90-man roster for this summer’s training camp sessions.

Howie Roseman has been open about the undrafted free agent class having several big-named stars who hold second-day draft grades, and after only using five picks over the weekend, the Eagles have plenty of space to address key needs.

Recent undrafted free agents who’ve game action with Philadelphia include Corey Clement, Sua Opeta, Nate Herbig, Kayode Awosika, Joe Ostman, Jack Stoll, Brett Toth, Greg Ward, Marvin Wilson, T.J. Edwards, and future Hall of Famer Jason Peters, who originally signed with the Bills.

Check back for the up-to-the-minute signings and news.

Mario Goodrich, Clemson

Ncaa Football Cheez It Bowl Iowa State Vs Clemson

During his final season with the Tigers, Goodrich earned third-team All-America honors from PFF and first-team All-ACC status, along with the MVP of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

Goodrich will join a crowded and youthful cornerback group that includes Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent Jr., Mac McCain, Andre Chachere, and Zech McPhearson opposite Darius Slay.

Josh Jobe, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles get a talented, pro-ready cornerback from Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.

Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe is expected to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, a source tells @on3sports https://t.co/QheLhdM2tp — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 30, 2022

Carson Strong, Nevada, QB

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Strong fits the mold when it comes to quarterbacks, standing 6’4 215 pounds, the former Nevada signal-caller has the best arm in the draft, he’s among the most accurate passers in the draft, can throw his wide receivers open, while also making sound decisions in the passing game.

Strong threw for 4,175 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021 and definitely could be a name to watch for Philadelphia if he slips out of the first round.

