The NFL draft drew a massive crowd to Kansas City

The traveling road show that is the NFL draft continues to be a major attraction for the host cities. In 2023, the weekend in Kansas City brought out quite a crowd for the three-day event.

The NFL reported an attendance of 312,000 for the draft weekend at Union Station in Kansas City. Decent weather and all sorts of family-friendly activities around the draft village drew in a massive crowd.

It keeps up with the recent trend of huge attendance at the draft. Since moving from its longtime home at Radio City Music Hall in New York after the 2014 draft, it’s become a huge boon for host cities. Even with freezing rain in Chicago in 2016 and a cold, damp weekend in Cleveland in 2021, the crowds continue to top 250,000 every year.

The 2024 NFL draft will be in Detroit.

