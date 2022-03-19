NFL Draft Diamonds has 11 former Tide players in latest 2022 NFL draft big board

We are less than six weeks away from the 2022 NFL draft and mock drafts and big boards are now being updated almost daily. Nick Saban’s recruiting success at Alabama has not only brought several championships to Tuscaloosa, but it has also made the NFL draft an event that all Tide fans are tuned in to.

NFL Draft Diamonds recently updated its 2022 NFL draft big board and a total of 11 former Crimson Tide players landed inside the top 350.

Let’s take a look at which former Alabama stars landed on the list and where they are ranked.

Evan Neal, No. 1

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jameson Williams, No. 19

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Christian Harris, No. 38

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

John Metchie III, No. 50

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Phidarian Mathis, No. 54

[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Brian Robinson Jr., No. 82

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jobe, No. 108

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Jalyn Armour-Davis, No. 121

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Allen, No. 217

(Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

LaBryan Ray, No. 254

(Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

Slade Bolden, No. 270

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

