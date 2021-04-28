NFL Draft: DeVonta Smith says he would love to reunite with Jalen Hurts

Spoke to DeVonta Smith about the chances of playing with Jalen Hurts again on the #Eagles. “It would be great. Jalen is a very talented QB and I’d love to play with him again. He’s a competitor and is going to give you a chance to win every game.” — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 28, 2021

The draft is fast approaching and teams look for the perfect fits, the Eagles have the knowledge of knowing their quarterback is familiar with two top pass-catching prospects.

DeVonta Smith is a Heisman Trophy winner and a former teammate of Jalen Hurts’ when both were at the University of Alabama.

During a recent sitdown with CBS Sports, Smith was asked about potentially landing in Philadelphia.

The Heisman Trophy candidate was named MVP of the Rose Bowl after he logged seven catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Smith was explosive on scoring plays of 26 yards, 34 yards, and seven yards.

There are some concerns about Smith’s 170-pound frame, but his weight is similar to DeSean Jackson’s coming out of Cal when the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

His Alabama pedigree ensure’s that he’ll transition to the next level and he’s performed at the highest level with some top-notch talent.

List

List of every WR drafted by the Eagles under GM Howie Roseman

Related