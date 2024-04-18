NFL Draft in Detroit: Top cops talk law enforcement ahead of 3-day event

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police may have been the face of the public safety plan that will be in place for the NFL Draft, but partnership that will support them stretches across the region and every layer of law enforcement.

There was a "tremendous number of agencies represented" at Thursday's press conference that outlined the departments that will be working together during April 25-27. That includes sheriff's offices from Oakland and Wayne, federal teams from the FBI, ATF, and homeland security, as well as local police from Southfield, Wayne State University, and across the border in Windsor.

The message they wanted to send: "One band, one sound," as Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington put it.

Officials from the Detroit Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and several others gave brief remarks Thursday to talk about how they'll be assisting.

Colonel James Grady with MSP said they'll have 50 troopers helping each day, as well as K9, bomb squads, and emergency support teams on standby. There operations center will also be monitoring crowds throughout the event.

Detroit Fire Department Commissioner Charles Simms said they'll have four stationary medical tents, six ambulances, and fire inspectors patrolling around the footprint of the draft.

Chief James White with Detroit police said no weapons will be allowed at the event and the entire area where the draft takes place will be monitored.

Even as there are fewer people coming to the event compared to other annual celebrations like the Fourth of July fireworks and the Woodward Dream Cruise, White said there was a need for more collaboration and a larger volume of officers because of the length of the event.

There are also cities in the Midwest that are big football towns and could draw loyal fans to the city. White said he wants to be prepared for them.

