Advertisement

NFL Draft in Detroit: Greektown Tailgate, Draft Day in the D, Corktown Draft Experience, and more things to do

Amber Ainsworth
·2 min read

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Anticipation is growing for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

Though the focus is on football, of course, plenty of activities are planned to keep the whole family entertained.

Here are some things to do in Detroit during the Draft:

NFL Draft Experience

  • Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. April 25, noon to 11 p.m. April 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 27

  • Location: Hart Plaza

Games, photo opps, player autographs, and more

Downtown the NFL OnePass app for the full schedule. Registration is required.

Draft Day in the D

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 25 and April 26, and noon to 8 p.m. April 27

  • Location: Downtown Detroit parks

Live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, more at the city's Downtown Detroit parks

The Corner Ballpark Watch Party

  • Hours: 6 p.m. until draft selections end on April 25 and 26

  • Location: The Corner Ballpark

Draft showing on scoreboard at 8 p.m.

Corktown Draft Experience

  • Hours: Times vary by business, April 25-27

  • Location: Corktown

Numerous bars and restaurants featuring specials, plus a shuttle to get downtown for the draft

Find more info here.

Football Fan Fun Run

  • Hours: 9-10 a.m. April 27

  • Location: Cullen Plaza

Run or walk 2 miles along the Detroit River

This event is free. Register here.

Greektown Tailgate

  • Hours: Noon to midnight on April 25-27

  • Location: Greektown

Live music, Detroit DJs, games, draft playing on big screens

Eastern Market Night Market

  • Hours: 5-8 p.m. on April 27

  • Location: Eastern Market

After-hours shopping, live entertainment in Shed 2 in celebration of draft

Rollercade

  • Hours: Varies by day, open now

  • Location: 1201 Woodward Ave.

Indoor games and rollerskating rink

More info.

Remix Detroit

  • Hours: Varies by day, open now

  • Location: 1413 Woodward Ave.

Interactive, immersive music lab

More info.

Watch FOX 2 News Live