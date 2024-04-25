NFL Draft in Detroit: Caleb Williams expected to be first pick

DETROIT (FOX 2) - In just a few hours, the NFL Draft in Detroit will be underway. Of course – the draft atmosphere in the Motor City has been in full swing for the past few months.

NFL Draft in Detroit: What time does the draft begin?

Thursday night, the first rounds will be announced – and the Chicago Bears have the first overall pick. They are expected to take 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Williams is considered the best quarterback prospect in the draft by many. The USC standout will be among several quarterbacks in this year’s draft class likely to be chosen in the top 10.

This year’s class of QB prospects features LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

NFL Draft in Detroit: Security, parking, transportation, maps and everything else to know for the draft

Chicago owns the first pick, with the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and Los Angeles Chargers rounding out the top five.

Detroit isn't picking until much, much later in the draft. It may not be until close to midnight when the Lions announce their pick – assuming they don't trade out of the number 29 spot. That's a position they've never drafted from.

Final mock NFL Draft 1st round Lions predictions - what experts are saying

When is the first pick announced?

Only picks for the first round of the NFL Draft will be announced during the first day in Detroit.

They begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Each team gets 10 minutes to make their pick.

What about NFL Draft rounds 2-7?

The second and third rounds will take place on Friday.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds will take place on Saturday.

How to get to the NFL draft in Detroit

Hundreds of thousands of people will be in Detroit for the extravaganza, which could make for a tough time getting to the main event.

The footprint of the draft takes up a large swath of the city's downtown area, stretching from Jefferson near the river all the way up to I-75 service drive, and from Griswold Street to Brush Street.

Street parking will be restricted and garages within the area will be off limits to those coming downtown.

That's why visitors are encouraged to use public transportation to get to where they need to go. Shuttles, buses, and trams will all be in operation to help those coming from the greater Detroit area get downtown without the need of a car.

Read the complete guide for getting downtown here. If you do plan on traveling downtown by car, use this guide for getting there.

More headlines:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.