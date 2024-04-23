NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys draft targets for Round 1
FRISCO, Texas - The NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday night in Detroit.
The Dallas Cowboys have the 24th pick in the first round.
Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and more of the Cowboys' brass will hold a pre-draft news conference with reporters at The Star on Tuesday.
They won't tip their hand on draft direction, but if you believe mock drafts, they're going with an offensive lineman in Round 1.
READ MORE: Stephen Jones addresses fans' frustration on free agency
Here are a few names Cowboys fans should know before the first round.
Jackson Powers-Johnson
School: Oregon
Position: Center
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 328 lbs
Powers-Johnson won the Rimmington trophy last year, which is given to the top center in college football. He was also named a first-team All-American.
The Cowboys are in need of a replacement at center after Tyler Biadasz left for Washington this offseason.
Powers-Johnson started all 13 games at center for the Ducks in 2023, but earlier in his college career he also played at right guard, left guard, and even some defensive tackle.
His strength is a big plus, but some scouts are concerned about his quickness against more athletic pass rushers.
Tyler Guyton
School: Oklahoma
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 322 lbs
Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton is another name that has come up a lot in the draft process.
The tackle out of Manor, Texas played 10 games for OU with nine starts at right tackle last season.
He earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors.
At 6'8", some scouts are concerned he plays too tall and is subject to being bull-rushed.
Guyton's athleticism has many people projecting big things for his career.
The Cowboys could consider Guyton an option to take over the tackle position left vacant by Tyron Smith's departure.
Graham Barton
School: Duke
Position: Center
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 313 lbs
Duke's Graham Barton played left tackle for most of his college career, but projects as a center in the NFL.
Barton was named first-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.
Scouts love his technique, but are concerned that his arms are shorter than ideal, hence his move to the inside.
Cowboys Draft Picks 2024
Round 1: 24th pick
Round 2: 56th pick
Round 3: 87th pick
Round 5: 174th pick
Round 6: 216th pick
Round 7: 233rd pick (via Las Vegas Raiders)
Round 7: 244th pick