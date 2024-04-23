NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys draft targets for Round 1

FRISCO, Texas - The NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday night in Detroit.

The Dallas Cowboys have the 24th pick in the first round.

Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and more of the Cowboys' brass will hold a pre-draft news conference with reporters at The Star on Tuesday.

They won't tip their hand on draft direction, but if you believe mock drafts, they're going with an offensive lineman in Round 1.

READ MORE: Stephen Jones addresses fans' frustration on free agency

Here are a few names Cowboys fans should know before the first round.

Jackson Powers-Johnson

School: Oregon

Position: Center

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 328 lbs

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 14: Jackson Powers-Johnson #58 of the Oregon Ducks prepares for a snap against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Powers-Johnson won the Rimmington trophy last year, which is given to the top center in college football. He was also named a first-team All-American.

The Cowboys are in need of a replacement at center after Tyler Biadasz left for Washington this offseason.

Powers-Johnson started all 13 games at center for the Ducks in 2023, but earlier in his college career he also played at right guard, left guard, and even some defensive tackle.

His strength is a big plus, but some scouts are concerned about his quickness against more athletic pass rushers.

School: Oklahoma

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 322 lbs

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 23: Oklahoma OL Tyler Guyton (60) blocks during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Cincinnati Bearcats on September23, 2023 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton is another name that has come up a lot in the draft process.

The tackle out of Manor, Texas played 10 games for OU with nine starts at right tackle last season.

He earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors.

At 6'8", some scouts are concerned he plays too tall and is subject to being bull-rushed.

Guyton's athleticism has many people projecting big things for his career.

The Cowboys could consider Guyton an option to take over the tackle position left vacant by Tyron Smith's departure.

School: Duke

Position: Center

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 313 lbs

DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 12: Graham Barton (62) of the Duke Blue Devils gets set on the line during a football game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Tech Hokies on Nov 12, 2022 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Duke's Graham Barton played left tackle for most of his college career, but projects as a center in the NFL.

Barton was named first-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.

Scouts love his technique, but are concerned that his arms are shorter than ideal, hence his move to the inside.

Cowboys Draft Picks 2024