NFL Draft – Cowboys Take Notre Dame Linebacker in Third Round

In the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau. He was the 87th overall pick in the draft, the third former Notre Dame player selected, and the first former Irish defender taken in this draft.

Liufau started the last two seasons at Notre Dame and recorded 44 sacks in 2023. He was a semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award, given each year to the nation’s top linebacker in part to the tackles but also his versatility in pass defense, getting after the quarterback, and in part to his six tackles for loss.

Liufau played in 39 games during his time at Notre Dame, making 118 career tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and an interception.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire