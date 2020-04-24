Roger Goodell dances in TikTok with new Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy during NFL draft

Jerry Jeudy didn’t let a virtual draft get in the way of celebrating with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday night.

Jeudy, the former Alabama standout, was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 15 overall pick in the NFL draft, making him the second wide receiver off the board behind teammate Henry Ruggs III.

While he couldn’t shake Goodell’s hand and take the customary jersey picture on stage — the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the league’s plans to host the draft in Las Vegas, so Goodell ran the show from his basement in New York — Jeudy found another way to mark the occasion.

He filmed a TikTok with Goodell instead.

The two hopped on the popular dance trend to Drake’s “Toosie Slide” on the social media app, filming from their respective homes. Goodell seemed to pick up the steps pretty quickly, too (though it’s unclear how many attempts it took the 61-year-old).

Hey, in the middle of a pandemic, celebrations have to get creative.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell participated in a TikTok dance with WR Jerry Jeudy during the first round of the NFL draft. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: