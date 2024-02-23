NFL Draft Combine 2024: Schedule, Location, Top Players, Full Participants List, Best Performances

The 2023 season just ended with the Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for a second consecutive year, but the NFL calendar never stops as we roll right into draft season. In fact, it's already started. The Senior Bowl is in the rearview mirror and mock drafts are being released.

However, with just two months left until Roger Goodell announces the first pick in Detroit, draft season is about to kick into high gear with Scouting Combine starting Thursday, Feb. 29 in Indianapolis.

Here's everything you need to know about the event:

When is the 2024 NFL Draft Combine?

The 2024 NFL Draft Combine starts on Thursday, Feb. 29 and runs through Sunday, March 3.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft Combine?

The Combine is being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It has been held annually in Indianapolis since 1987 and will continue to do so at least through 2025.

What is the schedule for the 2024 NFL Draft Combine?

Thursday, Feb. 29: DL and LBs testing, starting at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1: DBs and TEs testing, starting at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2: RBs, QBs, WRs testing, starting at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3: OL testing, starting at 1 p.m. ET

How do players get invited to the NFL Scouting Combine?

According to NFLcombine.net:

"All 32 NFL teams are invited to provide input on draft-eligible players which is used by the Player Selection Committee to select each year’s participants. The Directors of both National and BLESTO scouting services, which combined represent 28 NFL teams, are joined by members of various NFL player personnel departments to form the committee. The participating NFL executives can rotate on a yearly basis, and remain anonymous. ALL eligible players are reviewed and voted on by the committee members. Each athlete receiving the necessary number of votes, by position, is then extended an invitation. While it is not a perfect science, the goal of the committee is to invite every player that will be drafted in the ensuing NFL Draft."

How many players get invited to the NFL Scouting Combine?

In 2024, there have been 321 prospects invited to the Combine.

Who are the top players at 2024 NFL Draft Combine?

Since the goal of the Combine committee is to extend invites to every player that will be selected in the ensuing NFL Draft, all the big names will be in attendance — QB Caleb Williams, QB Drake Maye, QB Jayden Daniels, QB J.J. McCarthy, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., WR Malik Nabers, WR Rome Odunze, OT Joe Alt, OT Olu Fashanu, TE Brock Bowers, EDGE Dallas Turner, EDGE Laiatu Latu, EDGE Jared Verse, CB Terrion Arnold, CB Quinyon Mitchell, CB Cooper DeJean, among may others expected to hear their names called in the early rounds.

In total, 321 prospects have been invited: FULL LIST

What drills and tests will be at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine?

40-yard dash

Bench press (225 pounds)

Vertical jump

Broad jump

3-cone drill

Shuttle run

Wonderlic Test

What’s the record for fastest 40-yard dash at NFL Combine?

1. John Ross, WR, Washington — 4.22 in 2017

2. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor — 4.23 in 2023

3. Chris Johnson, RB, East Carolina — 4.24 in 2008

What’s the record for most bench press reps at NFL Combine?

1. Stephen Paea, DT, Oregon State — 49 reps in 2011

2T. Mitch Petrus, OL, Arkansas — 45 reps in 2010

2. Mike Kudla, DL, Ohio State — 45 reps in 2006

What’s the record for best vertical jump at NFL Combine?

1T. Chris Conley, WR, Georgia — 45.00" in 2015

1. Donald Washington, CB, Ohio State — 45.00" in 2009

3T. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan — 45.50" in 2020

3. Byron Jones, CB, UConn — 45.50" in 2015

What’s the record for best broad jump at NFL Combine?

1. Byron Jones, CB, UConn — 12' 3" in 2015

2T. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri — 11' 9" in 2019

2. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia — 11' 9" in 2019

2. Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn — 11' 9" in 2017

What’s the record for best 3-cone drill at NFL Combine?

1. Jeff Maehl, WR, Oregon — 6.42 in 2011

2. Buster Skrine, DB, Tennessee-Chattanooga — 6.44 in 2011

3T. David Long, LB, West Virginia — 6.45 in 2019

3. Scott Long, WR, Louisville — 6.45 in 2010

What’s the record for best shuttle run at NFL Combine?

1T. Brandin Cooks, WR, Oregon State — 3.81 in 2014

1. Jason Allen, CB, Tennessee — 3.81 in 2006

2. Bobby McCain, CB, Memphis — 3.82 in 2015