NFL Draft: Colts select Florida QB Anthony Richardson at No. 4

The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Richardson joins the Colts as the franchise's best hope at the position since Andrew Luck. The Colts have floundered at the position with multiple veteran acquisitions, including Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan since Luck's abrupt retirement in 2019. Now they look to the future with the 20-year-old from Florida.

A tremendous athlete with outstanding arm talent, Richardson represents a high-risk, high-upside pick. Richardson, 20, started just one season for the Gators, completing 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 2022. He rushed for 654 yards and 9 touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry.

The Colts hope to have their quarterback of the future in Anthony Richardson. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

A raw prospect whose passing production doesn't fit the profile of a top-5 pick, Richardson might not be ready to start right away. But he's the most physically gifted quarterback in the draft, with his tantalizing upside too much for the Colts to resist at No. 4.

At 6-4 and 244 pounds, Richardson has ideal size at the position. He possesses high-end speed with a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. He made five touchdown runs of 45 yards or longer with the Gators. He has a strong arm and the ability to make big plays down the field.

As his passing stats demonstrated, his accuracy is a work in progress. It's work the Colts appear happy to take on.