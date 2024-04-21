NFL Draft: Colts have met with Virginia Tech IDL Norell Pollard

The Colts have met with Virginia Tech interior defensive lineman Norell Pollard, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. In what capacity the Colts met with Pollard was not specified, but it did happen around his Pro Day.

Pollard is undersized, listed at 6-0 – 285 pounds. In his interview with Melo, he mentioned that his Pro Day performance grabbed the attention of several teams. Pollard ran a 4.8-second 40, jumped 9-foot-5 on the broad, and did 29 reps on the bench press.

Pollard is a very experienced player with 2,340 career snaps and will line up at 3-tech in the NFL. He’s had decent production the last two years, recording 30 pressures in 2022 and 2023, along with five total sacks.

His 30 pressures this past year were tied for the 18th-most among interior defenders. Pollard has also graded out okay as a run defender by PFF’s metrics.

“I’m going to make the best impact I can make,” said Pollard. “I’m going to be a great pass rusher at the next level. I can do that at a high level. I’m planning on being a great player. I’m somebody you want to have on your team.”

Pollard is projected to be taken either late on Day 3 or signing somewhere as an undrafted rookie. The Colts’ meeting with Pollard could have been an opportunity to build a bit of a relationship in case he does go undrafted.

After how this offseason has played out for the Colts, the interior defensive line is the furthest thing from a need, but with only six defensive tackles on the current roster, they could still be looking to add to that position group – and will likely do so through undrafted free agency – in order to have enough bodies for the summer and potentially a developmental prospect or two for the practice squad.

