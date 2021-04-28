NFL Draft: Christian Darrisaw would love to play with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Christian Darrisaw says he wants to block for Jalen Hurts … https://t.co/9RvMNbNszW
— Les Bowen (@LesBowen) April 28, 2021
As the NFL draft quickly approaches, the Eagles are rumored to covet an Alabama wide receiver, while also having an interest in a cornerback or top quarterback prospect.
One top offensive tackle made his case to join the Birds, when Virginia Tech star offensive tackle, Christian Darrisaw named Jalen Hurts as the one player he’d love to block for.
“Just seeing his journey and motivation, I definitely would like to play with a guy like that.”
The massive offensive tackle moves well for his size, is an excellent zone blocker, and packs a powerful punch.
He’d be a reach at No. 12 overall, but he’s a prospect to watch.
List
Ranking the Eagles' 10 biggest needs ahead of the 2021 NFL draft
Related
NFL Draft: DeVonta Smith says he would love to reunite with Jalen Hurts
NFL Draft Rumors: Eagles, Cardinals covet Jaylen Waddle as draft night approaches
Marvin Harrison comparison should give the Eagles confidence if DeVonta Smith is on the board at No. 12
2021 NFL Wire mock draft: Eagles land best available CB on the board
NFL Draft: Eagles pass on DeVonta Smith to take a CB in Peter King’s only mock