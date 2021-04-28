NFL Draft: Christian Darrisaw would love to play with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
As the NFL draft quickly approaches, the Eagles are rumored to covet an Alabama wide receiver, while also having an interest in a cornerback or top quarterback prospect.

One top offensive tackle made his case to join the Birds, when Virginia Tech star offensive tackle, Christian Darrisaw named Jalen Hurts as the one player he’d love to block for.

“Just seeing his journey and motivation, I definitely would like to play with a guy like that.”

The massive offensive tackle moves well for his size, is an excellent zone blocker, and packs a powerful punch.

He’d be a reach at No. 12 overall, but he’s a prospect to watch.

Ranking the Eagles' 10 biggest needs ahead of the 2021 NFL draft

