NFL draft: Central Michigan OL Luke Goedeke picked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Round 2

For the first time this weekend, a Central Michigan Chippewa heard his name called in the NFL draft

Luke Goedeke, the former right tackle for the Chippewas went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 58 overall pick in the second round.

SHOULD DETROIT TAKE A CHANCE? Elite WRs rule the NFL. The Lions should do whatever it takes to pursue one

Goedeke took a circuitous paths to the league. Goedeke was originally a tight end (when he started his career at Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point) before he began eating 7,000 calories per day to put on weight as he joined CMU and moved to tackle.

Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke speaks during the NFL scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Goedeke had given up football after high school, going to a D3 before realizing he couldn't live without it.

He sent emails to CMU's coaching staff about walking on and was floored when they offered him a scholarship.

Now, he will help protect the game's most famous quarterback, Tom Brady.

Not exactly the prototypical path to the league.

For Goedeke, another position change will be likely. The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Whitelaw, Wisconsin native, has shorter arms at 32¼ inches, which would suggest he moves interior to one of the guard spots.

Goedeke profiles as a potential plug-and-play guy with above-average technique and the ability to hold and finish blocks at an elite level.

Very physical rep from Luke Goedeke. Just throws his man to the ground. So strong. pic.twitter.com/JO3eANjL8x — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 14, 2022

"I’m a nasty guy," he told the Free Press in March. "Like, there’s not much greater feeling I get than imposing my will on another grown man and driving him into the dirt, whether that was at tight end or offensive line. And offensive line I’m able to do it a lot more, so this is right up my alley."

He’s strongest in the run game, earning a 94.3 PFF run-block grade in 2021, but he’s also proficient in pass protection: PFF had him as the sixth-best tackle in the nation in that regard, with a 92.2 grade.

Story continues

Monarrez: Is it time for the Detroit Lions to take a bold step in the 2022 NFL draft?

Mindset of a GM: What Detroit Lions' Brad Holmes is looking for in his No. 2 pick

Goedeke missed two games his senior year for undisclosed reasons, but did start 10 times at right tackle and was named to the All-Mid-American Conference team.

He sat out Central Michigan's bowl game, but was invited to the combine — however he only participated in the bench press, sitting out the rest of the drills as he worked his way back from a hamstring injury suffered at the Senior Bowl.

Goedeke has since indicated his hamstring injury won't be a problem moving forward.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NFL draft: CMU OL Luke Goedeke picked by Buccaneers in Round 2