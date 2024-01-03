NFL Draft | Canton native Charles Turner III enters 2024 draft after starring at LSU

LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner III is moving on to the pros. The Canton native announced on social media Tuesday that he's forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Turner started at center the past two season for the Tigers, helping quarterback Jayden Daniels win the Heisman Trophy this past season.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for all the blessings he has given me. Without him, nothing is possible," Turner wrote in his announcement. "I want to thank my family for all the sacrifices and commitment they have made for me to get where I am today. Lastly, I want to thank LSU. I could not have asked for a better college experience. To my coaches and teammates, I thank you for pushing me to be the best I can be everyday. The memories we hold are forever ingrained in my brain. With that being said, I am entering the 2024 NFL Draft."

Turner played parts of four seasons over his five years at LSU and was one of the last remaining 2019 National Championship team members. Throughout his career, he played both center and right tackle. He became the starting center during the 2022 season. Prior to the 2023 season, he was named one of the top centers in the SEC. In addition to helping Daniels become the Heisman winner, Turner helped LSU go 10-3 this season, including winning a bowl game over Wisconsin this past week.

LSU center Charles Turner III (69) blocks for running back Logan Diggs during the first quarter at Mississippi, Sept. 30, 2023.

Turner will play in the Reese Senior Bowl after accepting an invitation on Dec. 21. Last summer, Executive Director Jim Nagy scouted Turner as he was one of the players to watch for the Senior Bowl.

"Turner jumps off the tape with his twitch and excellent flexibility so we won't be surprised when he's among top testing OL at Combine next spring," Nagy said in his scouting report on X. "[Turner] runs his feet and sustains at high rate. He had quick eyes and feet in pass pro, and he naturally recovers back into position when seemingly beat. Being labeled 'undersized' always held him back until last year when he proved he has necessary functional strength to hold his own in SEC. ... While NFL scouts will want to see him continue to add bulk, he does have ideal length for center position (34 arm, 82 wing)."

Turner played his first two years of high school football at McKinley, starting at left tackle his sophomore season. He then transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his final two years. He was a three-star prospect in different publications coming out of IMG Academy, and ranked the country's sixth-best center at the time.

