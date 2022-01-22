NFL draft: Browns coaches in East-West Shrine Bowl as DC and WR coach

The Cleveland Browns, like all good teams besides the Los Angeles Rams, are highly invested in the NFL draft. The Rams have decided to trade away many of their draft picks for win-now players to join an already talented roster. During the lead-up to the draft, two games are seen as key places for players to be evaluated against other top talents: Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl.

Being moved to Las Vegas, the Shrine Bowl has drawn more attention in 2022 than in previous years. Connecting itself with the NFL’s Pro Bowl week has also helped the lure of the game.

The Browns will be present at the game more than just scouting players. Jeff Howard, the team’s defensive backs and passing game coordinator, will lead the defense for the West:

The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @Browns coach Jeff Howard will be the defensive coordinator of the West team! pic.twitter.com/pzamJPSZZS — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 20, 2022

With the team having a great need at wide receiver, it is interesting that the wide receivers coach for the West team will be Cleveland’s assistant WR coach, Ashton Grant:

The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @Browns coach Ashton Grant (@CoachAG__) will be the Wide Receivers Coach of the West team! pic.twitter.com/QUSi4ThBOu — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 21, 2022

As shared on their site, eight former Shrine Bowl participants were named to the NFL’s Pro Bowl team this year with Tom Brady the biggest name.