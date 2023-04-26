The NFL Draft is bringing together the best of Kansas City barbecue for Saturday showdown

The best barbecue in Kansas City is a highly-coveted and perennially controversial claim. Everyone has their favorite spot that they proudly defend, and there are dozens to choose from.

On the final day of the NFL Draft, visitors and fans can judge some of the city’s best for themselves.

The KC Smoke Show will take place on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can stop by and watch at any time.

Pitmasters from across KC will shine a light on the city’s barbecue history and culture. And fans will get to taste samples from the best of the best.

Former Kansas City Chief Mitchell Schwartz, who was a part of the Super Bowl LIV-winning team, will host the day’s various events, including an official pitmaster competition, as well as pitmaster demonstrations.

What’s your favorite Kansas City barbecue restaurant? To whet your appetite, here’s a slab of ribs from Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que.

A mix of established restaurants and competition barbecue teams will join the scene at the NFL Draft Experience festival.

These pitmasters will be competing:

Story continues

These pitmasters will be participating in demonstrations, which the NFL said is similar to what you would see on a cooking show:

Jared Wolfe from Wolfepack BBQ

Justin Easterwood from Chef J BBQ

Dan Hathaway from Joe’s Kansas City BBQ

Joe and Mike Pearce from Slaps BBQ

Philip Thompson from Q39

Andrew Miller from Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque

Colin Shipley-Gates and George Gates from Gates Bar-B-Q

Rory Asher, Juan Beltran, Logan Gaspard and Josh Broderick from Jack Stack BBQ

Ted Liberda from Buck Tui BBQ

Buck Tui BBQ, Chef J BBQ, Scott’s Kitchen and Q39 are some of the restaurants featured at the NFL Draft’s food hall that fans can purchase from.

You will need a ticket to watch the pitmaster showcase on Saturday. Here’s how you can get yours.