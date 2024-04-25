NFL draft bio for quarterback Joe Milton III

The 2024 NFL draft will take place Thursday-Saturday around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III is projected as a 2024 NFL draft pick.

Milton played for the Vols from 2021-23 after transferring from Michigan.

He started all 12 regular-season games for Tennessee in 2023, leading the Vols to an 8-4 record (4-4 SEC) during his sixth season of college football.

Milton III completed 229-of-354 passing attempts for 2,813 yards in 2023, recording 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also recorded a career best 299 rushing yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns.

In 2022, Milton served as Tennessee’s backup quarterback before starting the final two games of the season after Hendon Hooker suffered a season-ending injury.

He was named MVP of the Orange Bowl after completing 19-of-28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdown passes against Clemson.

In 2021, he started the first two games of the season, leading the Vols to a 1-1 record before an injury.

