NFL draft betting: Trey Lance's draft odds shifted with news the 49ers are considering him at No. 3

Frank Schwab
·4 min read
With each new report about what the San Francisco 49ers will do with the No. 3 overall pick, there have been odds changes at BetMGM and 49ers fans trying to convince everyone that the reports aren't accurate. 

On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the 49ers are down to two prospects for that No. 3 pick: Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. Assuming that report is true, that would mean Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, presumed to be as high as No. 2 when the offseason began, would likely be out of the top three. 

The draft is this week and the most compelling story might be the 49ers' plans. The most compelling part of betting on the draft has been how the odds for that third pick have fluctuated wildly the past couple weeks. 

Of course, there was another big odds move with the latest report. 

Trey Lance the second favorite to go third overall

Jones, who many 49ers fans have argued will absolutely not be the pick at No. 3, is the favorite to go with the third overall pick at -200. That's as short as Jones' odds have been since Fields briefly overtook him after his second pro day workout a little less than two weeks ago. 

In the second spot is Lance, at +175. He had been consistently the third favorite to go No. 3 overall, with odds hovering about +325 late last week at BetMGM. Fields is now far back at +550. 

There's an interesting dilemma for Jones and Lance. If the 49ers do pick one of those two quarterbacks, where will the other one go? 

Just because the 49ers believe Jones or Lance are worth the third pick doesn't mean other teams feel the same. Draft boards vary on all players. If Lance doesn't go No. 3, it doesn't mean he's a lock for No. 4. The same goes for Jones, who was not mentioned as a potential top-five pick before the 49ers moved up. The Atlanta Falcons, or a team trading up, could prefer Fields. The Falcons could pick a non-quarterback, making it even hazier for the QB who doesn't go third. 

There's intrigue at No. 3, of course. There also will be a lot of curiosity over what happens to Jones or Lance after No. 3. 

FILE - North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (5) winds up to throw during the first half of the FCS championship NCAA college football game against James Madison in Frisco, Texas, in this Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, file photo. Lance is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (5) is one of the possibiltiies to go No. 3 to the 49ers. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

Which team will land Lance? 

BetMGM has the over/under of Lance's draft position listed as 6.5, with heavy -225 odds to the under. Over 6.5 is +175. 

The team-by-team odds on who will draft Lance could draw more action: 

(BetMGM screen shot)
(BetMGM screen shot)

Yahoo Sports' NFL draft expert Eric Edholm has been sharing his thoughts on BetMGM's draft props, and here's his breakdown of Lance's odds: 

Edholm: "There's a lot of steam on Lance going third to the Niners, so the under of 6.5 suddenly looks very enticing. But what if they pass on Lance for Jones? Is he guaranteed to go in the next three selections? It would appear that Detroit at 7 is the next trade-back possibility, although Miami at 6 could possibly listen to offers. It's a heck of a tough call here. Immediately after the trade was consummated, I thought Lance was the target for San Francisco. Since then, we've been put through the blender. Bet this one at your own peril."

Lance has been an intriguing prospect for a couple years, since he put up a 28-0 TD-to-INT ratio. He played just one game in 2020, as North Dakota State moved to a spring schedule amid COVID-19 changes. He has obvious skills but detractors wonder how his great production on the FCS level will translate to the NFL. The lost 2020 season only adds to the mystery. 

Lance could end up at No. 3. Kyle Shanahan could do a lot with a dual-threat talent like Lance. If Lance goes past that, it's anyone's guess. The Broncos could move up. The Falcons could take a quarterback, but could also prefer Fields over Lance. The Patriots, Washington Football Team and Bears could all get aggressive, especially if Lance slips past Fields. 

There hasn't been a class like this before, with five good quarterback prospects who could all go in the top 10. It seems bettors will be guessing on who lands where until Thursday night. 

    With April almost over, we’re inching towards the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Given what we know about Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and what we think we know about the next Spider-Man installment, Sony and Marvel will have a difficult task in hiding the film’s surprises. We know that Spider-Man's true identity was revealed to the whole world at the end of Far From Home, so Spider-Man 3 already has a great cliffhanger to resolve. But then we have all these rumors, as well as plenty of evidence, that the film will be a multiverse story filled with additional Spider-Men. At this point, that info really isn't even a spoiler. Spider-Man fans have probably watched Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse animated feature, so they know what to expect from a multiverse Spider-Man movie. As we get closer to that first No Way Home trailer, we keep seeing more and more leaks. Just a few days ago, a Spider-Man 3 plot leak from a source who accurately revealed the identity of that the mysterious Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 cameo told us that the film will deliver a heartbreaking event. And now, subsequent leaks may reveal what that event is. Note that massive spoilers might follow, so stop reading now if you want to be surprised come Christmas. The No Way Home plot leak from a few days ago indicated that a main character will die in the film — here’s the relevant part: Goblin kills someone major (This person is not sure on who it is) but Tom Holland’s Peter was crying and enraged. He tries to kill the Green Goblin but wasn’t successful in doing so in the end. Movie ends with Peter finishing high school. (Not clear on what happened to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.) The character has to be quite important for Peter to get enraged to the point where he’d want to kill someone. This is a side of Peter that we’ve yet to explore, but it's certainly one that wouldn’t be surprising to see — he did kill plenty of Thanos’s thugs in Endgame. Peter is growing up and he has experienced more loss than most other people his age. He’s been through the blip and had to fight for his life in Endgame. Losing yet another close friend would certainly fuel that sort of rage. We've seen Marvel explore the same theme a few times in the past. Iron Man in Civil War, Thor and Hawkeye in Endgame, Wanda in Endgame and WandaVision, and Walker’s Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are a few relevant examples. These are heroic characters who let rage consume them to the point where they were prepared to kill. The question is, whose death could impact Peter in such a manner? The fact that Marvel would resort to a character’s death to induce an emotional scene shouldn’t be a surprise either. The MCU has always had higher stakes than other superhero flicks. It’s not always a happy end, and the good guys don’t always survive. Marvel mastered the death theme in Infinity War when it wiped out half of our beloved heroes, and in Endgame, where two of the original six Avengers sacrificed their lives for the mission. On the other hand, we already know that “in this universe, no one really dies.” A couple of new Spider-Man 3 leaks were posted on 4chan in the past few days, pointing to the purported death in No Way Home. One of them claims that it’s one of the two Spider-Men who dies. The same leaker said that the first teaser trailer will drop in July and offered a few plot details, including the death scene. According to this person, Tobey Maguire ends up sacrificing himself at the end of the movie. Moreover, the leak says that we’re getting a Miles Morales Sony movie after that, with Morales placed in Tobey’s universe. Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man will stay with Doctor Strange to find his way home, with the leaker suggesting the actor might cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The second leak claims that the Goblin will kill Ned (Jacob Batalon) at some point in the movie, making no mention of a Maguire’s death. As with all leaks from 4chan, we’ll point out that these scoops might both be fake. And even if one of them is accurate, we have no way of knowing which one it is. We’ll have to wait and see if the first No Way Home teaser drops in July or not — but that might also be just a guess. The only reason we’re entertaining them is because of that plot leak from a few days ago that seems to be the real deal. Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 17th, according to Marvel's current launch plans.