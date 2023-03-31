NFL draft betting, odds: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is a big favorite to go No. 1 to Carolina

Stroud has taken Bryce Young's place as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick after Carolina traded up

Nick Bromberg
·3 min read

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is now the overwhelming favorite to be the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Stroud is now at -350 at BetMGM to be picked by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick on April 27. The Panthers traded for the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears on March 10 in a deal that sent four draft picks — including the Panthers’ No. 9 selection this year and a future first in 2024 — and WR D.J. Moore to the Bears.

Stroud was not the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick before the trade. In the days before the trade was announced, Stroud was at +400 to be the top pick.

Those odds made Stroud the No. 2 favorite for the top pick behind Alabama’s Bryce Young. The 2021 Heisman winner was at -190 to be the top pick when the Bears still held the top spot and were entertaining trade offers from teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Quarterback C.J. Stroud from Ohio State and quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama during The Heisman Trophy finalists press conference at the Marriott Marquis in New York on December 11, 2021 in New York City, NY. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are big favorites to go 1-2 in the 2023 NFL draft. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But it now looks likely — at least by the betting odds — that Stroud will be the preferred choice of the Panthers. Carolina has already signed Andy Dalton to be a placeholder at the quarterback spot if necessary.

Young is the second favorite to be the top pick at +250 and Florida’s Anthony Richardson is at +900. Kentucky QB Will Levis is a long shot at +5000 and every other player available outside of the top four quarterbacks is at +15000 or longer to be the top pick. It’s a very safe assumption that Carolina gave up all the draft capital it did to select a quarterback.

With Young no longer the favorite to be the top pick, he’s a massive favorite to be taken with the No. 2 selection. The Houston Texans hold that pick and Young is at -300 to go second.

Stroud is +300 to go second while Richardson and Levis are both at +1400. Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson is at +2500 to be the second pick ahead of Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson and Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter at +6600 each.

Who will go third?

The Arizona Cardinals currently hold the third selection and are unlikely to draft a quarterback after recently signing Kyler Murray to a long-term deal before he suffered a knee injury in 2022. If two quarterbacks go in the first two picks, the Cardinals could be in a unique position to hold an auction of sorts for a team looking to jump the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 and draft a quarterback at No. 3.

That’s why there’s no clear favorite for the No. 3 pick at the moment. Anderson and Richardson are both +125 to be taken third with Levis at +550. It reasons that oddsmakers like the chances of Anderson being selected by the Cardinals if they keep the pick or Richardson getting taken if a team trades up for a QB.

Recommended Stories