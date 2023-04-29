NFL Draft: Best available team fits for Vikings on Day 3

There’s an age-old saying that Super Bowls are built on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

The thinking behind that is built on the number of picks on Day 3 and the players that might be available. While teams select potential stars in the first round, the role players to help win teams’ games are drafted later.

The good news for the Minnesota Vikings is that they’ll have five selections on Day 3 after trading down with the San Francisco 49ers near the end of the third round.

The Vikings will first be on the clock with the 119th overall pick in the fourth round. Following the trade with the 49ers, the Vikings also have two fifth-round picks (No. 158 and 164), a sixth (No. 211), and a seventh-round selection (No. 222).

After two days of the NFL Draft, here are the best remaining fits for the Vikings.

Northwestern EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

PFN Consensus Big Board Ranking: 63

Adetomiwa Adebawore’s tumble down the draft board is almost baffling. Once projected to be a first-round selection, Adebawore still sits on the board on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Pinpointing his fall is challenging, but it likely boils down to Adebawore’s build. Adebawore is a “tweener” of sorts, meaning he’s a little too short for the edge, and he’s too undersized to play in the interior. Still, Adebawore more than proved himself at the Senior Bowl by putting together a dominating performance during the week. Adebawore can be a versatile player who brings an explosive playstyle to the defensive line, and it’s hard to imagine that he falls much further on Day 3.

Ohio State iOL Luke Wypler

Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

PFN Consensus Big Board Ranking: 70

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have an immediate need at center, but they could get themselves out of Garrett Bradbury’s contract beginning in 2024. As a result, finding a developmental center could be a wise team-building decision.

Ohio State’s Luke Wypler is the best center remaining from a scheme perspective. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day ran a zone-based offense, meaning Wypler already has plenty of experience with the blocking scheme the Vikings employ. Wypler has some problems with his strength, but his athleticism allows him to move up the levels, and he has plenty of experience playing center.

South Carolina CB Darius Rush

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

PFN Consensus Big Board Ranking: 80

The Minnesota Vikings selected cornerback Mekhi Blackmon in the third round, but Darius Rush’s value could be too good to pass up. Rush is a long and physical cornerback who could thrive in a press-man coverage defense by crowding wide receivers at the line of scrimmage. While the tape didn’t showcase elite athleticism, Rush ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which means there’s some speed to work with.

Drafting another cornerback in the fourth round would be surprising, but you could argue that injury concerns inside the Vikings’ cornerback room could make this pick justifiable.

Boise State S JL Skinner

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

PFN Consensus Big Board Ranking: 88

JL Skinner suffered a torn labrum during the pre-draft process, which likely contributed to his fall down the draft board. Provided the medicals check out, Skinner is an incredibly intriguing prospect with elite size for the position.

Skinner’s best fit in the NFL is as a box safety, which will allow him to help against the run and cover safeties. His coverage skills will likely put him on the field early, and he could potentially start for some teams. However, the presence of Lewis Cine and Harrison Smith means that Skinner will likely be a rotational safety for the Vikings in his rookie season.

Florida State S Jammie Robinson

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

PFN Consensus Big Board Ranking: 96

Jammie Robinson is undersized but versatile, meaning he’ll likely be able to find some role in the NFL. In college, Robinson was utilized as a nickel cornerback and free safety, but his toughness and run support skills mean he should be closer to the line of scrimmage in the NFL.

The Vikings already have a few slot cornerbacks, including third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon, but Robinson’s skillset and potential might be too much to pass up.

Oklahoma RB Eric Gray

Ou Vs Baylor

Tyler’s Scouting Report

PFN Consensus Big Board Ranking: 141

The Vikings have not moved on from Dalvin Cook, but all signs point to that being a move made soon. As a result, the Vikings will likely be on the market for another running back, which opens the door for Oklahoma’s Eric Gray.

Gray doesn’t have runaway speed, but he makes up for that with a patient running style which allows him to find and attack holes. He’s quick on his feet and should provide an NFL team with a change of pace back capable of playing on third downs.

Shepard QB Tyson Bagent

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

PFN Consensus Big Board Ranking: 286

This one is a personal favorite for a backup quarterback because Tyson Bagent would fit in perfectly. Bagent is experienced in college and played in an RPO-based scheme that should translate to the NFL. The level of competition is a concern, but Bagent has the arm and confidence that should help him play against tougher competition.

The Vikings will need a quarterback of the future, and Bagent won’t be that, but it’s hard not to like the skillset that Bagent showed on film.

