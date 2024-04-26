NFL Draft: Best available after Round 1

The first round is in the books. As always happens, there were players who were taken who were a surprise and players who were not taken who were a surprise.

This is about the latter. This is the best available players as Round one came to a close and we head into Day two of the draft.

The Raiders took tight end Brock Bowers at pick 13 in the first round. Their biggest needs are still at QB, OT, CB, and OG.

They have the 44th pick, which is the 12th pick of the second round. So let’s start with the top 11 players, many of whom were pegged as first round talents by some.

Jer’Zhan Newton, DI, Illinois

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida St

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia

What jumps out to me is the cornerback position not being as in demand in the first round as expected. The first one wasn’t taken until pick 22 and only three were taken in the first round entirely. Leaving some quality still on the board for Day two.

As it happens, the 12th player on the board, is who I picked the Raiders to take in my seven-round mock draft. We pick up the best available with him and go from there.

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas St

Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

Kris Jenkins Jr, DI, Michigan

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa St

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Trey Benson, RB, Florida St

Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Christian Haynes, OG, UConn

Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

T’Vondre Sweat, DI, Texas

Marshawn Kneeland, ED, Western Michigan

