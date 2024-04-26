NFL Draft: Best available after Round 1
The first round is in the books. As always happens, there were players who were taken who were a surprise and players who were not taken who were a surprise.
This is about the latter. This is the best available players as Round one came to a close and we head into Day two of the draft.
The Raiders took tight end Brock Bowers at pick 13 in the first round. Their biggest needs are still at QB, OT, CB, and OG.
They have the 44th pick, which is the 12th pick of the second round. So let’s start with the top 11 players, many of whom were pegged as first round talents by some.
Jer’Zhan Newton, DI, Illinois
Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Keon Coleman, WR, Florida St
Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri
Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia
What jumps out to me is the cornerback position not being as in demand in the first round as expected. The first one wasn’t taken until pick 22 and only three were taken in the first round entirely. Leaving some quality still on the board for Day two.
As it happens, the 12th player on the board, is who I picked the Raiders to take in my seven-round mock draft. We pick up the best available with him and go from there.
Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas St
Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
Kris Jenkins Jr, DI, Michigan
Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa St
Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
Trey Benson, RB, Florida St
Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
Christian Haynes, OG, UConn
Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
T’Vondre Sweat, DI, Texas
Marshawn Kneeland, ED, Western Michigan