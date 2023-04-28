NFL Draft: Best available prospects for Vikings on Day 2

After selecting USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with the 23rd overall pick in the first round, the Minnesota Vikings will have to wait a while to get back on the clock.

Following the trade for TJ Hockenson at the deadline, the Vikings do not hold a second-round pick and will not select again until the 87th overall pick in the third round.

For those keeping track at home, that’s 55 picks from the first pick in the second round.

However, this year’s NFL Draft has proven anything can happen when a team gets on the clock. As a result, let’s look at some of the best-remaining fits for the Vikings on the board, including some players who could be available at the 87th overall pick.

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Pro Football Network Consensus Big Board rank: 12

Considered a lock to be a first-round pick, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. had to wait in the green room while players around him began to filter out. By the time Kansas City ended the first round, Porter was one of four players remaining behind the scenes.

If Porter’s fall continues, the Vikings could be positioned to trade up for a perfect scheme fit in Brian Flores’ defense. At 6-foot-2, Porter is an aggressive cornerback who plays well in press-man coverage looks and would likely be an immediate starter at cornerback for the Vikings. The price to move up would be hefty, and there’s no guarantee that Porter remains available for long, but it’s something to keep an eye on as Friday’s festivities begin.

Alabama DB Brian Branch

PFN Consensus Big Board rank: 16

Brian Branch was expected to be a first-round pick but, like Joey Porter, Jr., found himself waiting in the green room as 31 picks went by. The Vikings don’t have a lot of assets, but trading up could be in the cards if he continues to drop down the board.

Branch is the quintessential safety for Brian Flores’ defense, and he could fill the Jevon Holland role for the Vikings. Finding his best fit will be challenging initially, but Branch can play across the field, including as a slot cornerback and single-high safety.

South Carolina CB Cam Smith

PFN Consensus Big Board rank: 35

Cam Smith might be better suited for a zone-based scheme, but his size could help him become a versatile cornerback. Smith is an instinctive cornerback who’s shown he can jump throws by reading the quarterback’s eyes. He’s not the most athletic player in the draft, but he certainly has the speed, provided he figures out how to use it properly.

Smith would likely fit in as a CB2 at the next level, but with the right coaching, he could carve out a role for the next decade-plus. Given the current outlook of the Vikings’ cornerback room, he’d likely enter the competition to be one of the Vikings’ starting boundary cornerbacks.

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

PFN Consensus Big Board rank: 37

If versatility is the name, then Drew Sanders is the game. Few linebackers in this year’s class offer the same upside as Sanders, and those that do, don’t have his positional flexibility. Sanders can be utilized as both an inside linebacker and stand-up edge rusher at the next level, especially if the right coaching helps him hone his athletic gifts.

Linebacker is a secondary need for the Vikings, but it could be addressed if the right player is available. Sanders’ versatility and playmaking abilities make him a potential fit as a starting linebacker in Flores’ blitz-heavy scheme.

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

PFN Consensus Big Board rank: 58

Zach Charbonnet is built like the running backs that ran wild a decade ago, and he plays like it, shaking off arm tackles like it’s no one’s business. While Charbonnet lacks the long speed that other running backs have, he’s like a plane — if you give him a runway, he’ll take off.

Despite the size make-up, Charbonnet can be a three-down running back in a zone running scheme, and that’s hard to come by in this year’s NFL Draft. Given the Vikings’ uncertainty at running back, he could be an option if he sees a bit of a tumble down the board.

Wisconsin iDL Keeanu Benton

PFN Consensus Big Board rank: 60

Unless the Minnesota Vikings are convinced that Khyiris Tonga and Jonathan Bullard are their answer at nose tackle, drafting Keeanu Benton at 87th overall would go a long way in helping their run defense.

Benton is a physical interior defensive lineman that packs a punch capable of knocking offensive linemen off their feet. He’ll need to get consistent using his explosiveness, but Benton can be a disruptive run-stopper on day one.

