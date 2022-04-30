NFL draft best available players: QB Sam Howell among top options on Day 3

By Day 3 of the NFL draft, most of the household names are already spoken for.

The final three rounds of the event can put fans' football knowledge to the test, as teams try to unearth future starters and dependable contributors from lesser-known schools. But establishing depth and bringing on low-cost talent at key positions can be an essential step toward building a contender, as it was for the defending champion Los Angeles Rams in recent years. And in 2022, there's plenty of notable talent still on the board entering Saturday.

Here's our look at the best available players ahead of Day 3 of the NFL draft:

1. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

The only player from our top 50 big board yet to be selected, Winfrey can be a wildly disruptive interior presence ... when he plays under control. Even though he runs hot and cold, he can be a solid starter in the right scheme.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs the ball while Wake Forest defensive back Luke Masterson (12) reaches for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

2. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

The 6-1, 225-pounder has serious deep-ball skills and is adept at making plays outside the pocket. Still, it's hard to know what you're getting in Howell given his work in an RPO-heavy offense that left him underdeveloped as a pocket passer. But the traits are worth a flier for a team in the market for a developmental quarterback.

3. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

His 5-8, 170-pound frame might scare off some teams, but his 4.32-second speed in the 40-yard dash will entice others. There are several promising slot receivers who should be taken early on Day 3, but Austin might be the best, and he adds additional value in the return game.

DRAFT TRACKER: Analysis of every NFL team's second- and third-round picks

PICKS FOR EVERY TEAM: Team-by-team look at all 262 selections

4. Darian Kinnard, G, Kentucky

A consensus All-American at right tackle last year, Kinnard looks destined to bounce inside to hide some of his deficiencies as a pass protector. For a run-heavy team, however, the 6-5, 322-pounder could be a mauling presence up front.

Story continues

5. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

In a class that has been defined by its heavy volume of starting-caliber wide receivers, Shakir shouldn't be overlooked. The 6-0, 196-pounder has modest physical tools, but his knack for creating separation and hauling in difficult passes should make him a trusted target.

6. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

As soon as the 6-8, 384-pound Faalele is picked, he'll become the heaviest player in the NFL. Though his massive frame inhibits him when dealing with speed rushers, Faalele has significant untapped upside thanks to his ability to engulf defenders.

7. Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio

If a team is going to gamble on Day 3, it makes sense to do so on a 6-4, 205-pound cornerback with blazing speed (4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash). For a coaching staff prepared to work through Woolen's lack of technical refinement, there could be a sizable payoff.

8. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

There still have been no players from historically Black colleges and universities selected through two days, but that should come to an end shortly. At 6-3 and 195 pounds with superlative ball skills, Williams is the kind of playmaker many defenses covet.

9. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Playing opposite Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who was taken by the New York Jets with the No. 4 pick, Bryant earned the Thorpe Award as college football's best defensive back ahead of his more touted former teammate. The 6-1, 193-pound cornerback can't measure up to Gardner or other top cornerbacks in quick-twitch athleticism, but he can stick to receivers in man coverage and put himself in position to make plays on the ball.

10. Jamaree Salyer, G, Georgia

Salyer should become the 10th Georgia player taken in this draft, which would set a school record for any one class. His 6-3, 321-pound build likely signifies a move inside for the former left tackle, but Salyer offers the savvy and composure of a future starter.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft best available players: Sam Howell among top Day 3 options