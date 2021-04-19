NFL Draft: Bears reportedly won't visit second Trey Lance Pro Day

Report: Bears won't attend Trey Lance's second Pro Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As high-profile quarterbacks go through their first and second Pro Days, sometimes more is made of who was on the sidelines than what happened on the field. In the case of Trey Lance’s second Pro Day, people are taking note of who *won’t* be there. According to Albert Breer, the Bears will be one of the teams who checked the “sadly declines” box on their RSVPs.

So what do we make of this? Honestly, it’s tough to glean any real information. Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace both attended Lance’s Pro Day last month, so it’s possible they’ve already seen enough of him. Maybe, after Lance’s last Pro Day the Bears decided he wasn’t their guy, so they didn’t feel the need to go this time around. Or maybe they fell in love with the North Dakota State quarterback, so they’re trying to use their absence as a smokescreen? We really don’t know.

What we do know, is that it’s unlikely the Bears will be able to draft Lance if they stay at No. 20. Anything is possible, as big name prospects unexpectedly drop every season, but with such scrutiny on the QB position in recent years, conventional thinking says Pace will have to trade up to land a first-round quarterback.

We also know that quarterbacks will be going 1-2-3 to start the draft for the first time since 1999. That year, Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb and Akili Smith kicked things off. This year, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are essentially locked into the first two picks, however there are conflicting reports as to who the 49ers like at No. 3.

Then there’s the question of whether the Falcons draft a quarterback at No. 4, choose a different impact player like Kyle Pitts, or trade the pick to another QB-needy team. If that first or third option comes to pass, not only will it take one more option off the board for the Bears, it will also be the first time in NFL history that quarterbacks are selected with the first four picks of the draft. If those options don't come to pass, there are still two teams in front of the Bears who could be in the market for a rookie quarterback: the Broncos and the Patriots.

The NFL draft begins April 29.

