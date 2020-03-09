The 2020 NFL free agency period is quickly approaching, with March 16 kicking off the legal tampering period before the official date players can begin signing with new teams on March 18.

The Chicago Bears 2020 NFL draft needs will change over the next few weeks, but their free-agent plan will have the draft in mind, too. For example, if Ryan Pace is confident in this year's class of interior linemen or defensive backs, he'll focus his free-agent resources elsewhere. So while it's true the Bears' big board will undergo some changes, there's also reason to believe their free-agency priorities have been determined, in part, by what's available in the 2020 draft.

With that in mind, here's an updated seven-round Bears mock draft that keeps free agency in mind:

NFL Draft: Bears' pre-free agency 7-round mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago