NFL Draft: Bears met with top tight end prospects at 2020 Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. - The Bears ended the 2019 regular season with tight end as one of the team's biggest offseason needs, and they're wasting little time gathering intel on potential upgrades at the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Brycen Hopkins (Purdue) and Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt) both confirmed they spent time with Bears scouts in Mobile, with Pinkney saying he spent more than 30 minutes with one of Chicago's talent evaluators.

Hopkins has a chance to separate himself as the top tight end in the class with a strong showing this week. He's the most gifted athlete of the bunch and would provide the Bears with the kind of receiving threat the offense has been sorely lacking.

Pinkney, on the other hand, is less dynamic in the open field and projects more as a traditional in-line player with limited route-running ability. Still, in 2018 Pinkney was considered one of the better offensive weapons at the position when he totaled 774 yards and seven touchdowns.

