NFL Draft: Bears don't trade up into first round, will pick on Day 2

Ryan Poles stands pat, doesn't trade into first round

The Bears stood pat on Thursday, opting not to trade into the first round of the NFL Draft. Many fans wanted to see Ryan Poles make a splash to land Justin Fields a top-flight wide receiver, especially if that meant a reunion between Fields and his Ohio State teammate Chris Olave. But that dream died at 8:25 p.m. when the Saints traded up to select Olave with No. 11 pick. Now, we’ll all have to wait until Friday night to see how Poles decides to bolster the team.

As things currently stand, the Bears are slated to make their selections with the Nos. 39, 48 and 71 picks on Friday. That doesn’t mean the Bears will stay there. There’s a chance Poles trades down to create more draft capital, since the team only has six picks to fill many holes. There are only 64 players on the roster right now, and that number needs to climb to 90 before too long.

The fact that the team has several areas of need makes it harder to predict what the team will do, too. Besides adding weapons for Fields, the Bears could use help on both the offensive and defensive lines, and in the secondary as well.

Meanwhile, the Bears’ opponents all infused their teams with impactful young talent on Day 1 of the draft. The Lions added Aidan Hutchison, who will try to terrorize Fields coming off the edge, and then traded up to add Jameson Williams, a serious deep threat for Jared Goff. The Vikings selected Lewis Cine to shore up their secondary. Finally, the Packers bolstered their defense instead of giving Aaron Rodgers a new playmaker, by adding Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt.

Day 2 of the draft begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, and will include rounds two and three.

