NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals have early Day 3 options following trade with Lions

There’s no guarantee how many players a team selects on the third day of the NFL draft will eventually pan out, but the Arizona Cardinals at least increased the odds by maneuvering to add more selections.

A late third-round trade with Detroit on Friday involving the No. 96 overall pick netted Arizona three more picks than it had. Instead of only having two picks in the sixth round, and no selections in either the fourth or fifth rounds, the Cardinals acquired a fourth-round pick (No. 122) and two fifth-round picks (Nos. 139 and 168) from the Lions.

“It allows us to be alive in the draft (on Saturday) and not have to sit and watch 60-some players come off the board before we pick again,” General Manager Monti Ossenfort said, adding, “A lot of players have come off the board, but we still have multiple players up there that we would feel good about adding and that’s why we did the trade with Detroit.

“We wanted to get back in the action there and have the ability to add some players that we still feel like could play a role on the team, so we’re definitely excited about doing that.”

What positions could the Cardinals be targeting on Day 3?

They drafted an offensive tackle, who can step in immediately to play guard in Paris Johnson Jr. from Ohio State in the first round. They also added an edge rusher in B.J. Ojulari from LSU in the second round, as well as help at cornerback in Garrett Williams from Syracuse and a wide receiver in Michael Wilson from Stanford in the third.

Expect them to draft at least one defensive tackle, almost certainly another cornerback, an interior offensive lineman who can play both center and guard, perhaps a safety or linebacker, and either a running back or another receiver.

After passing on a center in both the second and third rounds, Ossenfort was asked about the need to find a replacement for veteran Rodney Hudson, who was released this offseason.

“I think we’re looking at every position,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a case where we’re saying, ‘We’ve got to go in and we’ve got to add this.’ We’re going to continue to try to add the right guys and I think that could come at any position.”

What prospects could be available?

With the 20th selection in the fourth round (No. 122 overall), the options could include, but would not be limited to, former Ohio State center Luke Wypler (6-3, 303), perhaps former Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo (6-2, 207), if he keeps sliding, former Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda (5-10, 216), former Utah tackle/guard Braeden Daniels (6-4, 294), former Purdue receiver Charlie Jones (5-11, 175) and maybe former Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones (6-8, 374), if he’s still there.

Fifth-round targets to watch might be former TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (5-8, 178), the nephew of Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, former Louisville cornerback Kei’Trel Clark (5-10, 181), former Michigan defensive end Mike Morris (6-5, 275), former Eastern Michigan guard Sidy Sow (6-5, 323) and former Ole Miss outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (6-6, 257).

And with their two selections in the sixth round with pick Nos. 180 and 213, there’s just no telling. This could be the likely range to add a possible running back, a safety or a linebacker. Whatever two prospects the Cardinals get at this point in the draft, assuming they don’t trade out of them entirely, will probably have to earn their way onto the roster as a talented special teams performer.

One wild card to keep in mind anywhere from the fourth round on, however, is former USC guard Andrew Vorhees (6-6, 325), who tore is ACL during the scouting combine but could end up being a steal wherever he goes.

