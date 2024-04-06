NFL draft analyst thinks Panthers will target these 2 WRs in the 2nd round

The Carolina Panthers may be looking to add a whole new element to their wide receiver room come April 26.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid was a featured guest on Friday’s episode of Panthers On Tap, a podcast hosted by fans Bryson Karbley and Curtis Rauen. When asked about this year’s pass-catching prospects, Reid came up with two names Carolina could be targeting early in the second round:

Barring another move, the Panthers are currently in possession of the 33rd and 39th overall picks. The former was earned by virtue of their league-worst 2-15 record and the latter was acquired from the New York Giants in their trade of two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns.

As Reid notes, Carolina’s offense already has a few smaller-bodied technicians in Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson—whom the team nabbed in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers last month. Other than that duo, the depth chart also rosters Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr., two larger targets who fit that X receiver mold.

But with either having yet to solidify their roles in the NFL, you can’t blame the Panthers for possibly having interest in Keon Coleman or Xavier Legette with one of those aforementioned selections.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire