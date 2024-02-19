NFL draft analyst says Justin Fields is the big swing the Steelers have to make

If you believe the Pittsburgh Steelers are basically a quarterback away from being a contender, then you are going to be all on board with what ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had to say about it.

Kiper was on ESPN where he along with NFL writer Field Yates went through Yates’ first 2024 NFL mock draft and Kiper had some concerns with Yates’ pick of former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix to the Steelers in the first round.

In Yates’ mock, he has Nix coming off the board to the Steelers at pick No. 20, the same spot they drafted Kenny Pickett in 2022, as the fifth quarterback of the first round. Pickett was the first and only quarterback taken in the first round in 2022.

Kiper correctly points out that for the Steelers it is all about keeping up with the elite quarterbacks in the AFC and more specifically the AFC North. Kiper says the Steelers need a big swing and for him that is trading for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire