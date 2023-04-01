NFL draft analyst offers unsurprising player fit for Steelers

At this point, is it lazy to just continue to find ways to pair up the Pittsburgh Steelers and former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.? ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller did player fits for his top cornerbacks and he picks two for the Steelers.

One was South Carolina’s Cam Smith. Here’s what Miller had to say about Smith.

In his three years at South Carolina, the 6-1, 180-pound Smith had three interceptions. His 4.43-speed is, as mentioned, very solid. What stood out most to scouts were his quickness and closing speed. He has great on-the-ball production, and he limited receivers to 4.4 yards per attempt (tied for 21st in the FBS), but we see a lot of potential flags on tape due to his grabby nature in coverage.

The other cornerback he chose as being the best fit for Pittsburgh was of course, Porter. Here’s what he thought of the former Penn State star.

The son of former NFL linebacker Joey Porter, the younger Porter made a name for himself as a great cornerback at Penn State over the past three seasons. The first thing you notice about Porter is his length. At 6-3 and 193 pounds, he has 34-inch arms and a wingspan of almost 81 inches. “He looks like he was made in a lab to play football,” is how one area scout put it.

The Steelers could be in the market for a cornerback early in this draft but it’s hard to justify using a first-round pick on either of these guys given the team’s other roster needs.

