NFL Draft analyst high on UNC football wideout Josh Downs

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and now it’s about looking at some of the key 2023 potential draftees. One of those players is UNC football star wideout Josh Downs.

According to Mike Renner, lead draft analyst for Pro Football Focus, Downs is one of the top wideouts moving forward.

“He may very well be the most twitched up receiver in the country”

Downs comes into the 2022 season as one of the top wide receivers in the country following a breakout season last year. In 2021, he was one of the most dynamic receivers in college collecting 101 receptions for 1,335 yards — both UNC program records for a single season. He led the ACC and ranked fifth nationally in receptions and was second in the league and 11th nationally in receiving yards.

Downs had 11 games with at least eight receptions and also had five 100+ yards receiving games. He had seven straight games to start the season with at least one touchdown.

One of the first 2023 mock drafts came from Doug Farrar of the Touchdown Wire, who has Downs getting selected at No. 29 to the Green Bay Packers.

Since then, ESPN’s Todd McShay has Downs at No. 31 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

