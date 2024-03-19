NFL draft analyst gives an interesting assertion about the top of this wide receiver class

For nearly six months now there has been a fairly consistent narrative about the 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver class, that being that Ohio State playmaker Marvin Harrison Jr. was without a doubt the top receiver in this entire class. While there is little doubt that Harrison will still go within the top ten, NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes some teams have LSU receiver Malik Nabers slotted as their top man.

I wouldn't be shocked if Nabers ended up being the 1st WR off the board. I love MHJ and Odunze but Nabers brings a different element. It'll come down to preference of style but I guarantee some teams will have Nabers at the top of the list. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 18, 2024

Jeremiah goes on to elaborate that Nabers’ speed and run after catch ability is the primary reason for the possible team preference. While surprising to hear for some, Nabers has been consistently ranked right up next to Harrison, and the skillset Nabers brings to the table is quite different from the more classic ‘X’ receiver build of Harrison.

Malik Nabers is going to be an Absurd NFL WR. If I’m the Chargers and end up with Nabers/Odunze I’m stoked.pic.twitter.com/H22upcVMyT — Daniel Alameda (@AlamedaViews) March 18, 2024

Only time will tell if Nabers ultimately is the first receiver off the board, but given how close of a gap it is don’t be surprised if the LSU product finds himself going within the top five selections of this draft before his Ohio State counterpart.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire