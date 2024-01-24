NFL draft analyst describes Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksant: ‘Simply just does his job’

Georgia football is projected to have around 10 players taken in the 2024 NFL draft, which would expand on an NFL record of 25 players selected in the last two years.

With a draft class containing star players like Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims and Kamari Lassiter among others, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint may be overlooked.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was one of the most dependable Georgia receivers during his four years in Athens. His sure hands and blocking ability never wavered. The former four-star recruit played in 47 career games, totaling 74 receptions for 1,028 yards with seven touchdowns.

Rosemy-Jacksaint’s output grew each season, culminating with his best season to date in 2023. In 13 games as a senior, he caught 34 passes for 535 yards with four touchdowns.

ESPN analyst Jordan Reid recently shared his take on Rosemy-Jacksaint via his X, formerly Twitter, account. Reid noted Rosemy-Jacksaint’s poise and dependability.

Later round guy? Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Georgia). Simply just does his job. Only 2 drops in 4 years. https://t.co/k1UAS4QpfV — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 23, 2024

This year’s NFL draft is set to take place over April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire