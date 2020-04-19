NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah explains why he thinks Giants will choose this prospect at No. 4

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah is one of the most respected draft analysts in the country, which is why the New York Post's Steve Serby decided to pick his brain about the two New York teams' draft choices ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

His first question revolved around Jeremiah's most recent mock draft, which has Alabama T Jedrick Wills joining the Giants with the No. 4 overall pick. At this pick, Dave Gettleman is expected to have his choice of the "Big Four" tackles in the draft -- Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Georgia's Andrew Thomas, and Louisville's Mekhi Becton finish off the list.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano is also hearing that the Giants will be going for a tackle, and that the Giants loved what they saw in Wirfs. But Jeremiah gives his explanation for why Wills is the right choice, and the coronavirus pandemic has a little bit to do with it.

"Those are kind of the whispers you hear around the league. I really like Wills a lot," he explained. "I think he's the most ready to play right now. So when you look at kind of the weird circumstances we're in, that's part of it. He's got better tape than Wirfs. [But] I would take Becton, I like him the most."

Not being able to conduct official visits in person, but rather by video conference obstructs the normal draft analysis process that teams go through. They get to see the prospect work out for them up close and personal to go along with the Scouting Combine and Pro Days across the country.

But Gettleman and his team must rely on tape mostly, and as Jeremiah found in his own analysis, Wills had better reps than Wirfs this past season. Wirfs, though, is considered the most athletic of the bunch after posting impressive numbers including a sub-5.00 40-yard dash time.

Video: Gettleman on Isaiah Simmons and trading No. 4 pick

However, we can't forget about the great debate between an offensive tackle and the defensive playmaker at No. 4 in Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Gettleman taking Simmons to give his defense the difference maker they've been looking for.

So the Post asks Jeremiah what would happen if Simmons were graded higher than the tackles on Gettleman's big board? Jeremiah broke it down with his own grades.

"I would think, when you look at their situation, I can't speak to where they would have those guys, but for me, I have a high enough grade on Mekhi Becton," Jeremiah said. "Isaiah Simmons is graded higher, but it's close enough to me that I would just take the tackle because I want to protect my quarterback.

"If you think that that's a Hall of Fame player versus a solid starter, you take the Hall of Fame player. That could be the decision that he's faced with there, but I think that's a little bit closer between those two guys."

Gettleman always talks about not passing on a guy who can tout a gold jacket following his career. That's why he was steadfast in taking Saquon Barkley during his first draft with the Giants in 2018. He may grade Simmons the same way because of his versatility and how he's exactly what the modern NFL is looking for in its linebackers.

But, for Jeremiah, his grades make him believe the Giants could fill their need of shoring up the offensive line -- a goal of Gettleman's since he took over. We must wait until Thursday night to see what Gettleman really is thinking, but O-line is where Jeremiah thinks he'll end up going.