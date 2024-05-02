NFL draft analyst has Colorado stars going one-two in 2025 mock

Most early 2025 NFL mock drafts agree that Colorado Buffaloes football stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are first-round locks. However, one draft analyst projects CU’s Heisman hopefuls to hear their names called in succession as the top two overall picks.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson released his first 2025 NFL mock draft on Sunday and the quarterback Sanders was featured as his No. 1 overall pick, heading to the Carolina Panthers. Right behind Sanders, Wilson projected the Tennessee Titans to select Hunter, who expects to play both cornerback and wide receiver again during his upcoming junior season.

Here’s what Wilson wrote on Hunter:

Imagine if I told you five years ago that not only would Colorado have two players drafted in the first round, but they’d have a chance to be top-10 picks. Hunter is a special talent who looks like an NFL star on both sides of the ball.

To Wilson’s point, Colorado’s last NFL draft pick came in 2021 when the New England Patriots selected offensive guard Will Sherman in the sixth round. The Buffs haven’t had a first-round pick since 2011 (Nate Solder and Jimmy Smith).

Sanders and Hunter aren’t the only Colorado players who could be selected next year. Buffaloes Wire’s Tony Cosolo recently examined 10 other Buffs players who are potential 2025 NFL draft picks.

