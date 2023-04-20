NFL Draft analyst believes Bijan Robinson is “so special he could be a trade-up target”

The hype surrounding Texas running back Bijan Robinson becoming a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is building.

Only one running back has been selected within the top-20 picks in the last five drafts (Saquon Barkley, 2018).

Regardless of how teams now value the running back position in the first round, NFL analyst Adam Schein reiterated why Robinson is worthy of being selected with one of the top picks in the draft. In fact, Schein feels Robinson’s traits are so exceptional that NFL organizations could trade up for him.

Here’s what Schein had to say on whether Robinson is worthy of a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Oh, hell yeah! It’s well-documented that I am very pro running back in Round 1 as a cherry on top for a great team. And Bijan Robinson — an Edgerrin James clone, if you ask me — has the kind of elite all-around game that could fit in any system. So in this case, I wouldn’t even limit his potentially high selection to the cherry-on-top sort.

Atlanta at No. 8? I’d love to see him in Arthur Smith’s offense. Philadelphia at No. 10? Dreamy for Eagles fans … and a nightmare for the rest of the league. Which team couldn’t use a multifaceted offensive weapon like this 21-year-old? This cat is special — so special that he could definitely be a trade-up target.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. CT in Kansas City.

