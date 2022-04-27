NFL draft: AFC North look around the day before the draft

The most certain way to the playoffs is through your own division. While that will not be easy for the Cleveland Browns, the conference wild card spots will be even more difficult, it seems. The AFC is loaded at the quarterback position:

At least two of those quarterbacks won’t make the playoffs. That doesn’t include Ryan Tannehill (whose team won 12 games last year), rookie of the year runner-up Mac Jones (whose team made the playoffs in 2021) or Tua Tagovailoa’s revamped Miami team.

The AFC North is expected to be rugged once again with the Cincinnati Bengals coming off their Super Bowl appearance, the Baltimore Ravens getting Jackson and Ronnie Stanley back healthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers replacing one Ohio quarterback with another to try to keep things going.

With the NFL draft Thursday, it is a good time to look at what is being said about each of the teams in the AFC North:

Cleveland Browns

Covered a lot of notes in an article earlier this week so just recapping here:

Jadeveon Clowney is expected to return. Without him, a huge hole at defensive end.

Jarvis Landry or another veteran receiver could come in but the position could still be targeted earlier.

While the defensive line and receiver are the focal points, cornerback will always be a priority for Cleveland’s front office.

Andrew Berry has been aggressive since taking over but it doesn’t seem to make sense for him to move up into the first round.

Cincinnati Bengals

Not surprisingly, the Bengals have spent a lot of time this offseason trying to upgrade their offensive line. They may not be done as they have a chance to add a prospect to the interior with their first-round pick. Our friends at Bengals Wire also think cornerback is an important position for the team to address.

Cincinnati may need to add a tight end, Trey McBride would not be a big reach at #31.

There has been talk of the team trading down to acquire more picks. Given their talented roster (and the owner’s history of letting free agents walk), this rumor makes sense.

The Bengals have drafted well lately but have also been picking quite high. It will be interesting to see how they do picking very low in each round.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Hitting the restart at quarterback is one thing. Moving on from a broke down Ben Roethlisberger to a “Maybe One Year Sitting Behind Josh Allen Cured Things” Mitchell Trubisky is another.

The Steelers haven’t relied on their quarterback for success in a couple of years and that isn’t likely to change this year. Quick passing game and Najee Harris is the main goal on offense while the defense looks to create game-changing plays on their side. A new defensive coordinator could also bring some interesting wrinkles to that side of the ball.

Our friends at Steelers Wire see wide receiver and cornerback as need areas for the team.

Pittsburgh has been connected to quite a few quarterbacks during this draft process but Malik Willis is the one linked to before the NFL combine. They may have to move up for him.

The Steelers have hit gold on second-round receivers in the past but may look to grab one in the top group this year.

Defense has often been their early-round focus quite often as they build around their identity.

Much like Ozzie Newsome a couple of years ago with Lamar Jackson, this is Kevin Colbert’s final year running the team’s NFL draft and could be looking hard at a quarterback as his final stamp on the team.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens finished last in the division last year, losing tiebreakers to the Browns, after Jackson’s injury and a myriad of other injuries around the team. Hoping to return healthy, Baltimore is always a unique threat in the division with their defense and run-heavy offensive system.

Deebo Samuel could be a trade target for the Ravens while our friends at Ravens Wire think cornerback is a likely area of investment for the team.

Hulking defensive lineman Jordan Davis seems like too perfect of a fit in Baltimore which means they will likely go in that direction.

The Ravens are not satisfied with their production on the outside and could surprise some by moving up for a receiver or taking Jameson Williams if he falls to 14.

That Jackson hasn’t engaged in extension talks isn’t a big story yet but it could become one. The former Heisman Trophy winner may have some concerns about his running usage and want to be more of a passer as he ages but is that best for the Ravens right now?

Much like Pittsburgh, Baltimore’s continuity is a huge plus, especially on defense where they have done a good job of plugging in drafted players from day two and three and making them productive after veterans leave in free agency. With Wink Martindale leaving, it will be interesting to see how the defense changes this year.



