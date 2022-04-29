NFL draft: AFC North make big moves in the wild first round

The Cleveland Browns traded their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft as a part of the trade to acquire QB Deshaun Watson. That trade, along with acquiring WR Amari Cooper in another trade, are the biggest moves of their offseason so far. Sitting back to see how the rest of the AFC North made moves in the first round.

With the AFC a loaded conference, the path to the playoffs is much simpler by winning the division title. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals took that title and ran with it all the way to the Super Bowl. The Pittsburgh Steelers limped into the playoffs while the Baltimore Ravens struggled with injuries all year.

All four teams in the division have hopes for the playoffs in 2022 and have made moves this offseason with that in mind. So what did the division do on Thursday night?

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens turned, seemingly, getting jumped for DT Jordan Davis into drafting safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame. Hamilton was seen as a clear-cut top-10 pick before running slower than expected at the NFL combine.

Shortly after that, Baltimore traded starting WR Marquise Brown and pick #100 to Arizona for pick #23. Brown tweeted about the trade and moving on from Lamar Jackson:

Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but ima see you at the top @Lj_era8 🤞🏿💯 — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) April 29, 2022

According to Josina Anderson, Brown wanted to move on. Reuniting with former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray seems to be a good fit:

Team source on the thinking behind trading #Ravens WR Marquise Brown: "That was something he wanted in the end." #NewBeginnings for Brown. Lands in a good situation too in Arizona. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 29, 2022

The trade may have been in the works as Brown showed up at Arizona’s draft party shortly after it was announced:

BREAKING: @MarquiseBrown28 makes his first public appearance as an @AZCardinals during the team’s draft party at @StateFarmStdm. The team announced, a few minutes prior, its 23rd draft pick trade for the former @Ravens. @abc15 is here and will have more at 10! #abc15arizona pic.twitter.com/IuvtZJACyM — Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) April 29, 2022

The trade of Brown leaves the Ravens with Rashod Bateman as their primary receiver to go along with TE Mark Andrews in the team’s passing attack.

Baltimore traded back from the 23rd to 25th pick, adding pick #130, in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. Instead of replacing Brown, the team added the top center in the draft, Tyler Linderbaum.

The Ravens had a solid draft so far and have a good amount of draft capital to work with but may have upset their QB:

Wtf — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers

Speaking of quarterbacks, the Steelers take their first one in the first round since Ben Roethlisberger but it wasn’t Malik Willis. Instead, Pittsburgh took Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. Pickett was seen as a high floor quarterback but is already 23 years old and had one quality season in college.

According to Mike Tomlin, he will compete with Mitchell Trubisky and Kyle Rudolph to start in 2022:

Mike Tomlin on the possibility that Kenny Pickett starts this season: "He is a mature young man. All of that puts him in a position to compete. " And "He'll be given an opportunity to compete." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 29, 2022

While doubting the Steelers after all the success they have had in the past few decades could be dangerous, this seems like a miss in the first round.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Super Bowl runner-ups picked a good player in safety Daxton Hill out of Michigan but the selection seems to point to star safety Jessie Bates moving on from the team after playing on the franchise tag.

Bates has been a great free safety in Cincinnati but hasn’t seemed valued by the team enough to get an extension. With the drafting of Hill, the Bengals are in a position to replace Bates in free agency or through a tag and trade scenario.

For 2022, Bates and Hill can be on the field together quite often and cause problems for pass games but, if Bates moves on, does not improve the team’s future.

