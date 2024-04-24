The NFL Draft according to Quinton, age 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The NFL Draft is fast approaching, and an expert in our own backyard says he knows how he’s going to go.

“I like to watch mock drafts,” Grand Rapids resident and NFL Draft fanatic Quinton Olson, age 7, told News 8.

According to his mom, Quinton scouts and does mock drafts of all the new NFL players every week. So instead of listening to the talking heads on TV for their takes, News 8 went straight to the expert to preview the draft.

7-year-old Quinton Olson’s mock draft with News 8 sports reporter Alec Giannakopoulos. (April 2024)

The Chicago Bears pick first. Quinton said he knows who they will take:

“Caleb Williams,” he said, referring to the quarterback out of USC. “He has a big cannon. It’s kind of an obvious pick.”

For the second selection, Quinton projected the Washington Commanders would take Drake Maye, the quarterback from North Carolina. For the third selection, Quinton went for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, the quarterback out of LSU.

“Jaden Daniels. If you win the Heisman, you’re a good player. He’s a good player,” he said.

The fourth pick will take the first non-quarterback off the board, according to Quinton.

“Marvin Harrison Jr. He can run fast like me, can catch good like me,” Quinton said.

Harrison is a wide receiver out of Ohio State.

Quinton Olsen, 7, lists his NFL draft pick predictions to News 8 sports reporter Alec Giannakopoulos. (April 2024)

For the fifth selection, the second wide receiver goes off the board to the Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers, said Quinton.

“They don’t have a receiver who’s like, on top,” he explained.

Picking sixth, Quinton has the New York Giants going defense for the first time in the draft.

“Cooper Dejean,” a cornerback from Iowa, Quinton said. “They (the Giants) don’t have any good cornerbacks and I think he’s the best.”

Quinton’s No. 7, 8 and 9 picks: The Tennessee Titans select the third wide receiver Rome Oduzne out of Washington; the Atlanta Falcons go back to defense, picking Kool-Aid McKinstry, a defensive back from Alabama; and the Bears will trade with the Minnesota Vikings so they can select J.J. McCarthy, quarterback from Michigan.

The New York Jets will take a tight end at No. 10 overall, according to Quinton.

“Brock Bowers” from Georgia, he said. “They already got Mike Williams in free agency, so they can get another one for Aaron Rodgers.”

We’ll see how close Quinton’s picks are when the NFL draft starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, airing on ABC 4 West Michigan.

